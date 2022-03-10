Shoppers Say This Is Their Secret to 'Soft, Smooth, and Glowing Skin' — and It's Less Than $5 on Amazon
If the idea of revealing fresh, smooth, baby-soft skin sounds downright appealing, read on. With winter (finally) coming to a close, we can't stop daydreaming about the warmer months ahead, and we've been scouring Amazon for useful spring products in preparation. One that stands out from the pack is a top-rated exfoliating washcloth from Korea — a genius beauty find that does a world of good for your bod.
Priced under $5, this skin scrubber might not look like much, but it has thousands of rave reviews from happy shoppers. One satisfied reviewer said that an "obscene amount of skin came off" the first time they tried the cloth, further describing the experience as a "snake shedding its skin." Another reviewer shared that their first scrub was "super gross, but also super satisfying," while a third simply described it as the "best exfoliation tool ever." One even said these hand towels are "pure gold" that instantly reveal "soft, smooth, and glowing skin."
Intrigued? Allow us to explain.
The intense Korean cleansing practice from which these cloths originate is called "seshin," and the ritual dates back several decades. Traditionally, spa-goers would head to a jjimjilbang (or a Korean facility comprised of a bathhouse, sauna, and spa) and strip down for a full-body exfoliation that utilized a special washcloth (often called an Italy towel or Korean exfoliating mitt) to reveal silky smooth skin. Nowadays, you don't need to trek to South Korea or LA's Koreatown neighborhood for this experience — you can simply add a few cleansing towels to your Amazon cart for a few bucks to get the same results.
If you're trying to get dolphin-smooth by spring, consider the following sage advice from Amazon reviewers who have been there and done that. First, soak your body in a long, hot shower or bath for at least 20 minutes, and then take that small but mighty washcloth and get to work. Use circular motions and apply pressure while rubbing your shoulders, legs, thighs, back, feet, and arms — avoiding your delicate face at all costs. Pro tip: Resist the urge to overdo it.
