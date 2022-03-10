Shoppers Say This Is Their Secret to 'Soft, Smooth, and Glowing Skin' — and It's Less Than $5 on Amazon

Priced under $5, this skin scrubber might not look like much, but it has thousands of rave reviews from happy shoppers. One satisfied reviewer said that an "obscene amount of skin came off" the first time they tried the cloth, further describing the experience as a "snake shedding its skin." Another reviewer shared that their first scrub was "super gross, but also super satisfying," while a third simply described it as the "best exfoliation tool ever." One even said these hand towels are "pure gold" that instantly reveal "soft, smooth, and glowing skin."