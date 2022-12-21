Eva Mendes Has Used This Concealer for Years, and Shoppers Say It's a 'Magic Marker' for Erasing Blemishes

Eva Mendes is giving us a sneak peek into her daily routine.

The Hitch actress, 48, is usually pretty private, but she's been opening up more about her personal life on social media.

She recently posted a video on Instagram showing what she carries in her makeup bag (which is really a Ziploc that she keeps in her purse — totally relatable!). But the product that we were most drawn to was the Secret Camouflage Concealer from Laura Mercier. "This is killer," the star added.

And it's not a surprise she "loves" the concealer, since she's been a fan for years. Mendes credited it with helping her achieve a glowing complexion, especially underneath her eyes, in a 2011 interview.

The concealer is available in seven shades, including options for fair, light, medium, and dark skin tones. And although the non-comedogenic formula is more pigmented than other concealers, shoppers say that it acts as a "magic marker" for covering up imperfections such as dark circles, sun spots, redness, scars, and acne.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, $36; nordstrom.com

Each palette comes with two colors that can be mixed together or layered on your skin. For the best results, the brand recommends blending both shades on the back of your hand until you get a color that matches your skin tone. If you're using a makeup brush, make sure to tap off the excess before applying it to your face to avoid using too much at a time.

But Mendes isn't the only fan of the concealer; it's racked up a bunch of perfect ratings from shoppers who appreciate that it's "undetectable."

"I absolutely love this product. I have a lot of dark spots on my combination skin and this concealer has by far been the best one yet," one reviewer wrote. "It blends beautifully and doesn't crease… [and] it covers the spots and makes my skin look healthy!"

"This is like my secret weapon within my purse. It's the best product for on-the-go when you need a quick touch-up," another customer said. "I love the texture of it and the quality is amazing."

Get flawless skin by snagging the celeb-approved and shopper-loved Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer for yourself.

