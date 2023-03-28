Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara with 224,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'So Inexpensive It's Hard to Believe'

“Everyone always asks if I'm wearing falsies when I wear this mascara”

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith, handling production requests for the News and Deals team.

Published on March 28, 2023

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

A good mascara can be hard to find. Some leave lashes looking spidery, and top-ranked formulas can be pretty expensive. But hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers can't get enough of one affordable tube in particular that has given them such dramatic results, people have asked if they're wearing extensions.

The essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara gives lashes volume and length without leaving clumps behind. The conically shaped spoolie is the secret to its "false lash effect" (hence the name), defining and separating each lashes for a bold look. Plus, the vegan, unscented mascara lasts all day and does not smear or flake, according to the brand.

Best of all, it's only $5 — that's way less than similar formulas from drugstore brands.

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon

Buy It! Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4.99; amazon.com

If you somehow need more convincing to add Amazon's best-selling mascara to your cart, then take it from the 224,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One five-star reviewer raved that this mascara gives their lashes "a thicker, longer look" without having to wear false eyelashes, and added it "washes off rather easily." A different shopper simply stated: "Everyone always asks if I'm wearing falsies when I wear this mascara."

Another customer, who said they've tested out both "very pricey and drugstore mascaras," called this one the best "by far" because it "dramatically opens up the eyes." They added that it's "so inexpensive it's hard to believe."

When was the last time you replaced your mascara, anyway? Check out the essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara at Amazon for just $5.

