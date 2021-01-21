One Tube of This $5 Mascara Sells Every 10 Seconds — and It Has 73,000 Positive Ratings
Wearing a face mask has changed the way we do a lot of things, including our makeup. With half our faces covered while out in public, it seems silly to buff out some bronzer or swipe on some lipstick. That's why people have been trying more creative eye makeup looks. If you're searching for an easy way to make your eyes pop while wearing a mask, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara.
With more than 73,000 rave five-star ratings, it's officially Amazon's best-selling beauty product (beating out the popular Revlon One-Step hair dryer). And according to the brand, the Essence mascara is so popular that a tube of it sells every 10 seconds. The reason people love it so much? As the name implies, it's like wearing false eyelashes, but without going through the trouble of adhering them. The gluten- and cruelty-free mascara comes with a conic-shaped fiber brush that separates lashes while simultaneously giving them dramatic length and volume.
In fact, many reviewers have crowned it the "best mascara," and some say they even prefer it to high-end options.
Buy It! Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4.99; amazon.com
"When I tell you that I'm a mascara snob, I'm not even remotely kidding," one reviewer wrote. "I spend a small fortune on mascara. My go-to is usually Dior or Pat McGrath... and then I found this. It volumizes, lengthens, and the brush is heaven! And it's super buildable. I'll never wear anything else again! Seriously, just get it. You won't regret it!"
Another chimed in, "This mascara is amazing. I was spending so much on other mascaras, but decided to try this one because of the price. I had zero expectations and was so surprised to love this one more than the $30 mascaras I had been using."
Essence claims the mascara won't clump, flake, or fade throughout the day — and the majority of shoppers seem to agree.
"This is the best mascara ever," another reviewer wrote. "It goes on easily, [has] perfect coloring, and [I] love the way the handle is designed — [it] makes it easy to grip the product while putting it on. [It] stays on all day [with] no smudges or smears. Also, you can't beat the low price."
At $5 a tube, the Essence mascara is one of the most affordable on the market. The brand also sells three other mascaras that are almost as popular, which you can get in a pack of 4 for just under $20. If you're looking for a way to give your lashes some dramatic length, add a tube of the Essence Princess Lash Effect mascara to your cart on Amazon.
