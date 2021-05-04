The EWG Just Released Its Best Sunscreens for 2021 — and This ‘Miracle’ Moisturizer Made the Cut
Summer is just around the corner, but the days are already getting longer and warmer, which means you've probably been reaching for your bottle of sunscreen more often. If you're in the market for replenishing your SPF stash, the Environmental Working Group has just released its 15th annual sunscreen guide, featuring hundreds of options that have met its criteria.
While the EWG tested more than 1,800 products this year, only 25 percent of them made the list. The EWG's report states that these products "offer adequate protection, without concerning ingredients, such as oxybenzone, a potentially hormone-disrupting chemical that is readily absorbed by the body."
Here are 10 of the best sunscreens for 2021 you can get on Amazon, according to the EWG:
- Coppertone Defend & Care Oil-Free Face Lotion SPF 50, $6.97 (orig. $10.99)
- Eucerin Daily Hydration Body Cream SPF 30, $7.69 (orig. $10.55)
- Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 30, $7.97 (orig. $9.99)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $14.96
- C’est Moi Gentle Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, $14.99
- Thinksport Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $16.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Badger Lavender Clear Zinc Sunscreen SPF 30, $17.99
- La Roche Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30, $19.99
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $34
- EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35, $50
Many sunscreens from Amazon customer-favorite brands like Neutrogena, Thinksport, and Eucerin made the list. A standout option includes this best-selling moisturizer from La Roche-Posay, which got a near-perfect safety rating of two (10 being the most harmful). The dermatologist-approved cream has an SPF of 30 and is meant to replenish skin’s hydration for up to 48 hours thanks to ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, ceramides, and thermal water.
Over 10,400 people have left the La Roche-Posay moisturizer a five-star rating. Customers call it a “miracle” moisturizer, saying that it keeps their skin supple and “repairs” and “diminishes” various skin concerns like uneven texture and color, rosacea flare-ups, wrinkles, pore size, dry patches, and more.
Buy It! La Roche Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30, $19.99; amazon.com
If you’re looking for a brand that has most of its sunscreen products approved by the EWG, look no further than Badger. The brand has the most approved products by far, with a total of 26 items included across categories. All of its SPF products included in the Best Recreational Sunscreens section also received a perfect safety rating of one, including this lavender zinc sunscreen.
“This sunscreen checked all of my boxes,” one shopper wrote. “Mineral based, at least SPF 30, goes on clear, moisturizing, natural ingredients, broad spectrum, and doesn’t have that sunscreen smell.”
Buy It! Badger Lavender Clear Zinc Sunscreen SPF 30, $17.99; amazon.com
The EWG’s 2021 sunscreen guide will get you (safely) ready for summer in no time. Check out all the SPF products that made the list here.
