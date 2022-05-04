Molly Sims and Emma Chamberlain Achieved Their Met Gala Glows with the Buzzy Skincare Wand Celebs Love
Photo Credit: Getty (2)
Met Gala Monday has once again come and gone in a flash! The Gilded Glamour evening was full of glitzy gowns and glowing complexions — some of which were made possible thanks to a buzzy skincare tool that's taking over Hollywood: the SolaWave wand.
Molly Sims was one of two celebrities to use the sleek skincare device ahead of the annual fundraising event. She gave us a peek at some of the many products she prepped her skin with on her Instagram Stories, including Wander Beauty gold eye masks and the Laneige lip sleeping mask.
To finish her red carpet self-care routine, she applied a Doctor Babor hyaluronic acid serum ampoule and glided the SolaWave wand across her face.
Buy It! SolaWave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit, $126.75 with code MOM25 (orig. $181); solawave.co and $134 with coupon (orig. $159); amazon.com
Somewhere else in New York, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan was prepping Emma Chamberlain's skin using the same little wand after using a few CeraVe products. "Amazing to use after your skincare to help the products further penetrate the skin so you stay hydrated longer," Deenihan wrote in an Instagram Story.
In a grid post, Deenihan also referred to the SolaWave wand as "the best beauty prep tool" — and she's not the only one who thinks so. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Mandy Moore are just a few other famous faces that makeup artists have used the pocket-size red light therapy gadget on for red carpet appearances.
It packs four powerful skincare technologies into one tiny tool: Microcurrents stimulate facial muscles to improve signs of aging, red light deeply rejuvenates vibrancy and appearance of skin, low vibrations boost circulation and provide a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth reduces redness and amplifies the absorption of products.
According to the brand's website, you'll see your best skin in two weeks when you use the wand for five minutes, three times a week. Just use it with your favorite serum, like Sims does, or try its activating Renew Complex Serum. Aside from its celebrity fandom, the SolaWave reviews speak volumes as to why it's a must-have in your beauty routine. People say their skin is firmer and has an overall more even tone since using.
TL;DR: If you don't already own a SolaWave wand, you need one — especially while you can get it on sale. The company is offering 25 percent off plus free three-day shipping in honor of Mother's Day. Just enter the promo code MOM25 at checkout. You can also snag the wand on sale on Amazon, too.
Now's a good time to treat your skin to the buzzy little skincare wand everyone can't stop talking about and using. Scroll down to shop before it's back to full price.
Buy It! SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $111.75 with code MOM25 (orig. $149); solawave.co and $108.99 with coupon (orig. $118.99); amazon.com
Buy It! SolaWave Renew Complex Serum, $24 with code MOM25 (orig. $32); solawave.co and $32; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code