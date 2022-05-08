Emma Chamberlain Is a Fan of the Drugstore Skincare Brand Kyle Richards Loves
At least that is, when it comes to Emma Chamberlain's skincare products of choice. The social media star is the most recent celebrity to rave about CeraVe, the budget-friendly, dermatologist-recommended, drugstore beauty brand that's loved by countless other famous faces including Kyle Richards, Rosario Dawson, and Tan France, to name a few.
Upon further digging on Instagram, it appears that she recently signed on as an official spokesperson for the brand, sharing a personal anecdote about her skin concerns while raving about the ultra-soothing products.
"@cerave has been my go-to since … forever. It's the most reliable stuff out there for me. My skin has always had a mind of its own (especially in my armpits which get particularly dry for no reason LOL) and CeraVe saves the day every. time," she wrote. "I trust them because their products are all developed with dermatologists and have three essential ceramides that help restore skin's natural moisture barrier. #ShareSkincare 💙💙💙"
It's no wonder that her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used an assortment of CeraVe's best-sellers on her skin prior to the Met Gala to get her skin as glowy and refreshed looking as possible.
"CeraVe is one of my favorite brands [because] I know the products are going to consistently perform as desired and are easily accessible for everyone. Knowing that I'm using the right products allows myself to feel confident that the skin will be properly prepped for flawless makeup," Deenihan tells PEOPLE.
We hear that. There's nothing worse than an unexpected skin flare-up before a special occasion, so we always advise sticking with what works, and it sounds like CeraVe works wonders on dry and sensitive skin types.
As for Chamberlain's unmistakable Met Gala glow, Deenihan first went to work with the CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser followed by the CeraVe Hydrating Toner to remove any dirt and residue while locking in moisture.
"I knew I needed a toner that wouldn't strip the skin, but rather [than] an alcohol-free formula, [I went with one] that would actually hydrate the skin while leaving it balanced and smooth. As for moisture, the CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion was perfect to make sure Emma's skin was hydrated but not greasy, which would produce too much shine under the makeup."
The beauty pro topped off Chamberlain's skin prep with a dollop of the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, which brightens and depuffs in a pinch.
Keep scrolling to shop the CeraVe products Emma Chamberlain used ahead of the Met Gala.
