The Volumizing Mascara Behind Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Lashes Only Costs $11 on Amazon

Although the 2021 Golden Globe Awards looked very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't stop celebrities from serving up major fashion and beauty looks from home. While we saw many modern twists on red carpet fashion, actress Elle Fanning took a different approach.
From her makeup to her icy blue Gucci dress, The Great star's glamorous Old Hollywood look gave us Grace Kelly vibes. But you'd never guess that most of the beauty products she wore can be found at the drugstore, including this $11 L'Oreal Paris mascara.
Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara, $10.97; amazon.com
Makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe shared all the secrets to the star's Golden Globes look in an Instagram Story. To give Fanning (who is a spokesperson for the brand) those thick, voluminous eyelashes, Monroe used the L'Oreal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara to elongate and spread out the actress's lashes for an extension-like appearance.
The mascara, which has over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, is designed to feel ultra lightweight while delivering a bold, full look — and many shoppers agree.
"It held my curl perfectly and isn't heavy or crunchy feeling," writes one reviewer who says her eyelashes are short and straight. "It doesn't feel heavy on my eyes either which is a huge bonus because I hate the feeling of things on my face. It gives very beautiful length and volume."
The L'Oreal mascara delivers 24-hour wear and comes with a cushioned bristle brush that'll coat every lash. It's so good that one shopper claims that it's the best mascara they've used in 10 years. And others say it's even better than the brand's popular Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara.
