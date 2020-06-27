This Bubbly Clay Mask Sucks Dirt and Blackheads Out of Your Skin in Minutes

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Certain blackhead extraction methods can be incredibly painful. The squeezing technique can cause long-term skin damage when not done properly (i.e. steaming your face beforehand, cleaning fingers and nails, and disinfecting the area afterward). Pore strips, which promise to do all the dirty work in minutes, can also prove to be extremely disappointing at times.

So while it may seem like an impossible feat to find an effective solution for all your blackhead problems — professional facial extractions don’t come cheap and aren’t really an option right now — the internet has discovered a pore-cleansing product that’s not only easy to use and highly effective, but actually fun.

You probably never thought you’d read the words “fun” and “blackhead removal” in the same sentence, but you’ve probably also never tried Elizavecca’s Milky Piggy Carbonated Clay Bubble Mask before, right? After going viral on, you guessed it, TikTok, the deep-cleansing mask that promises to remove blackheads and leave pores squeaky clean has quickly become one of 2020’s most popular beauty products.

Using the clay mask is simple and won’t leave your sink (or hands) a complete mess thanks to the small spatula that comes with it. Within seconds of applying it all over your face, the mask literally grows, bubbling up so much so that some people have said they felt (and looked) like a cloud with it on.

It’s an aesthetically pleasing beauty find that is certain to make your upcoming spa nights 10 times more fun, but don’t be mistaken: This bubbly clay mask does some serious work, too, thanks to an impressive mix of carbonated water, collagen, green tea, and charcoal.

The carbonated water, which is the secret to the mask’s bubbling effect, goes deep into your skin to clean out excess dirt and oil — basically all that hard-to-reach gunk that blocks pores and prevents your skin from breathing. Green tea extract also helps suck out dirt while reducing inflammation and redness, and the charcoal cleanses, refines, and tightens your pores.

Image zoom Beauty Spy

Buy It! Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Clay Bubble Mask, $10–$11.99 (orig. $15); thebeautyspy.com; amazon.com

The carbonated mask is currently on sale for $10 at The Beauty Spy (it originally retails for $15), but you can also scoop it up on Amazon, where it’s earned close to 5,000 five-star reviews and endless praise from shoppers who cannot believe its effectiveness.

“Nothing cleans my skin like Elizavecca products. This and the hell pore mask destroy my pores like nothing else,” one Amazon customer writes.”There’s so many dupes out now for foaming masks, but this one was here first and is the best. Don’t waste your time on the others!! This smells good and tickles, but your face feels so clean after. It’s like a vacuum for your skin.”

Blackheads have officially met their match. Shop the game-changing product at The Beauty Spy or on Amazon before it’s sold out (which is often the case with items that go viral on TikTok).