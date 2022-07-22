Elizabeth Hurley Uses This $30 Oil-Free Sunscreen That Shoppers Call 'Perfect'

Right now, you can get the Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen at Ulta for $30. Plus, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher coupled with a wide-brim hat can prevent harmful UV rays from reaching your precious skin. So if you plan to spend the remainder of your summer days by the pool like Hurley, ensure your skin looks as glowy and safe with sunscreen and hat combo.