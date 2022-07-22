Elizabeth Hurley Uses This $30 Oil-Free Sunscreen That Shoppers Call 'Perfect'
Elizabeth Hurley is straight up living her best life this summer, while still protecting her skin from the sun, of course.
The 57-year-old actress looked as radiant as ever in a bright yellow bikini and chic sun hat as she was relaxing by the pool in a recent Instagram video. But what really caught our eye was when she flashed her go-to sunscreen — Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, which you can score for $30.
The oil-free sunscreen uses SolarSmart technology along with active skin-protectant ingredients like five percent of zinc to deflect UV rays away from the skin. The innovative SolarSmart technology protects the skin against both UVA and UVB rays, which have been shown to cause wrinkles and skin cancer, according to the brand.
Not only does the sunscreen protect your skin, but it also works to repair the skin barrier with nourishing antioxidants including cucumber, barley, and sunflower extracts. The lightweight formula has a velvety feel that's not super thick, and it's oil-free, which is great for those who tend to break out from heavy sunscreens. It's also free of phthalates, parabens, and fragrance.
Shoppers have called the high-protectant SPF "perfect" because of how well it actually does protect their skin.
One reviewer, who spent several months in the Texas sun, shared that not only did the product work really well to prevent burns, but it also moisturized their skin and reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Others love the lightweight formula, which is perfect for layering beneath makeup. "This is a good sunscreen under makeup for everyday use," a shopper said. "You have to give it a couple of minutes to absorb and set, but once it does, it is undetectable and makeup goes well over it."
Right now, you can get the Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen at Ulta for $30. Plus, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher coupled with a wide-brim hat can prevent harmful UV rays from reaching your precious skin. So if you plan to spend the remainder of your summer days by the pool like Hurley, ensure your skin looks as glowy and safe with sunscreen and hat combo.
