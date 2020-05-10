This Nourishing Skincare Brand Is Now Selling Hand Sanitizer, Face Masks, and Gloves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hand sanitizer and face masks have become everyday essentials during the coronavirus outbreak. Since the CDC recommends using both to help protect yourself and others from the disease, many brands have shifted to producing them. While most labels will either carry one or the other, skincare brand Eczema Honey has actually added both hand sanitizer and face masks to its lineup.

If Eczema Honey sounds familiar, that’s probably because you’ve heard about its super popular Skin Soothing Cream, which is formulated to help those dealing with eczema. The brand also carries a variety of other gentle and nourishing products, from hand soap to deodorant. But now, it's pivoted to providing shoppers with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, reusable face masks, and even cotton gloves.

Eczema Honey’s new gel hand sanitizer is made with a simple formula containing five ingredients. It has 70 percent ethyl alcohol (this meets the CDC’s recommendations for an effective hand sanitizer) and glycerin for moisture. You can shop the two-ounce bottle for just $5, or the eight-ounce option for $15.

While gloves are not recommended by the CDC as a way to prevent coronavirus, many people have been wearing them as a precaution. Eczema Honey makes gloves for adults and kids, as well as mittens for babies. Made from 100 percent cotton, the gloves are hypoallergenic and washable.

Not to mention, you can also add a hydrating and dermatologist-tested hand cream to your cart in case all that handwashing and sanitizing has taken a toll on your skin.

Eczema Honey has all the essentials you and your family need to stay safe during these troubling times. Make sure to shop what you’re low in stock on before they sell out.