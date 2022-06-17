This Thermal Spring Water Spray Is a 'Holy Grail' for Revealing Refreshed, Rested Skin
Hydrated skin is happy skin. It's one of those unspoken things that we're always after with any and every skincare product we choose. So what if we told you a simple spritz of water could allow you to achieve just that and provide a slew of other benefits? You're probably thinking that sounds way too good to be true. We're not talking about regular ol' tap water, but rather the Avène Thermal Spring Water.
It's one of the French drugstore brand's best-selling products, and it's exactly how it sounds: water in a bottle that sprays as an ultra-fine mist. The thermal spring water has unique mineral and biological properties that have been clinically proven to soothe, soften, and calm sensitive skin. It also has a neutral pH of 7.5 that reduces sensitivity and restores the skin barrier.
Using a sterile environmental process, the water is taken straight from a thermal spring in south France and bottled directly at the source to ensure it comes in its purest form — so it's no wonder why customers love it so much.
Buy It! Avène Thermal Spring Water 10.1 Fluid Ounces, $18.50; aveneusa.com
The Avène product has more than 700 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave that it's great for everything from acne flare-ups to rosacea. One person said it provides "instant relief for those itches that come with an insect bite or an eczema flare-up." Another called it a "holy grail" product, claiming that it feels refreshing and leaves their skin feeling calm and clearer than before.
The spring water has also been praised by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, who says it's a "quick refresher" and Irina Shayk, who revealed she uses it in her morning beauty routine. The fragrance-free mist is good for all skin types and won't clog pores. It can be used often as you'd like, whether it's morning, evening, or multiple times throughout the day, and can even be used over makeup.
Simply hold the bottle upright and away from the face, then spray the fine mist onto the skin. Let it air dry for two to three minutes, then pat completely dry. Pro tip: Pop it into the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect, which will be great for a summer day when temperatures are sweltering.
You can get the smallest bottle for just $9 or the largest size for just under $20. If you're ready to see what all the hydrated hype is about, add a bottle of the Avène Thermal Spring Water spray to your cart now.
