The 'Miracle' Thermal Spring Water Spray That's a Staple in Celeb Skincare Routines Is Under $7 Today

Hydration is the key to happy skin, and it's even more essential when temperatures plummet. If your skin could use a little extra TLC, you're in luck: We've just discovered a steal on the hydrating mist that celebrities use for a refresh.

Avène is offering 30 percent off everything on its website for Cyber Monday — just enter the promo code MONDAY30 at checkout to get the discount. The French drugstore brand is best known for its Thermal Spring Water Spray, which has been praised by Gwyneth Paltrow and is used by Irina Shayk in her morning skincare routine. Right now, you can snag the smallest bottle of it for just under $7.

Avene

Buy It! Avène Thermal Spring Water 1.6 Fluid Ounces, $6.65 with code MONDAY30 (orig. $9.50); aveneusa.com

If you're wondering if it's simply water in a fine misting spray bottle, it's actually so much more. The thermal water harnesses unique mineral and biological properties that have been clinically proven to soothe, soften, and calm sensitive skin, making it ideal for those experiencing acne flare-ups, rosacea, or dry skin.

And thanks to its neutral pH of 7.5, the spray reduces sensitivity and restores the skin barrier. The brand pulls the water from a thermal spring in south France and bottles it directly at the source to ensure it comes in its purity.

Along with the hype from A-listers, the spray has received hundreds of five-star ratings from customers, many of whom say it's become a staple in their skincare routines. One person referred to the product as "miracle glow water in a can" and said it'll "leave you with plump, glazed skin."

Another person, who experienced acne and dry skin as a teenager, shared how much their skin has changed after using the spring water spray: "My skin is hydrated, smooth, acne-free, and glowy. Just trust me, buy it."

Unlike most skincare products, the spray can be used as frequently as needed throughout the day. Spray it on your face in the morning before applying makeup, and again later in the day for an instant refresh. The brand even recommends putting it in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect, which will be ideal come summer.

With a deal this good, you might as well stock up now so that you've got plenty of Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray until temperatures warm back up. Plus, when you spend more than $80, you can get a Micellar Lotion and Moisturizing Melt-In Balm for free at checkout.

So now's a good time to add a few bottles to your cart before Cyber Monday ends, and be sure to check out other Avène skincare goodies you can save on today.

More Avène Skincare Products on Sale:

