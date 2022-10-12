41 Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas From Your Favorite Celebrities

The best Halloween costumes start with a great idea and end with a well-executed outfit — makeup included!

If you have yet to begin planning your costume for this year's Halloween festivities, turn to your favorite celebrities for guidance. After all, it only took dark eyeliner and black lipstick for Lily Collins to transform into a skeleton, or green hair paint and running eyeshadow for Nina Dobrev to become Billie Eilish for the night.

Whether you're planning to dress up as a scary ghoul or devil, a magical fairy or unicorn, let your makeup take center stage. From Mindy Kaling as Elle Woods to Gigi Hadid as Sandy, here are 41 easy Halloween makeup ideas to recreate on Oct. 31.

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Nina Dobrev Instagram

When celebrities dress like other ones they adore, it's always something to pay attention to. Need some easy five-minute makeup to do this Halloween? Just add some thick black makeup dripping down your face to create something like Billie Eilish's famous look.

Halsey as a space commander

Halsey Instagram

Spice up a space-inspired costume with funky eye makeup like Halsey did. Add rainbow eye makeup on your lids and paint galaxy designs (or apply small stickers!) to your outer eyes and brow bones to complete the look.

Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears

If you're looking for an iconic costume this spooky season, channel your inner Britney Spears and recreate one of her many music video outfits. Hailey Bieber rocked plenty of Spears-inspired looks for Halloween in 2021. For one costume, she paired a red latex catsuit with Y2K-reminiscent baby blue eyes, layered over a dark smokey eye.

Cardi B as Morticia Addams

Cardi B channeled the dark side with her Morticia Addams costume. If you opt to take on this character, make sure you have your best makeup arsenal on hand. First, to get Morticia's ghostly pale skin, you need a body paint that gives a great tint. After you have your body painted, add deep eye shades and a signature red lip.

Mindy Kaling as Elle Woods

Mindy Kaling Instagram

Thankfully, this Elle Woods costume requires minimal makeup. If you prefer a quick makeup session, use your daily products to achieve this look. Don't forget your brightest bubblegum pink lipstick to top it off!

Khloé Kardashian as Storm from X-Men

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Grab your best highlighter and get ready to glow, literally. Khloé Kardashian's Storm costume from the movie X-Men relies on the help of makeup. Add your usual face makeup and a dark eye, then add an extra amount of highlighter to the bridge of your nose, chin and cheeks. To finish, wipe silver face paint on your forehead and spray paint your hair silver.

Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease

Andrew Toth/WireImage

This season, expect to see more Sandy costumes that pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. Take inspiration from Gigi Hadid and pair a great red lip with sultry eye makeup.

Ciara as Selena Quintanilla

Ciara Instagram

Many have transformed into Selena Quintanilla for Halloween. Of course, the outfit is the costume's primary feature, but the makeup sets it apart. Ciara's Halloween look was created by makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, who used bronzed tones and pink shades to create a stage-worthy look.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as the Powerpuff Girls

Lili Reinhart Instagram

A Powerpuff Girls costume is easy to create, and it requires minimal makeup. You don't have to go in full glam, just wear your daily makeup and go. Extra points if you match your eyeshadow with the color of your costume.

Lupita Nyong'o as Dion from Clueless

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

This Dion from Clueless costume is what fashion dreams are made of. The makeup is stunning and you can do it at home. Add a full coverage foundation to smooth out your complexion and a matte lipstick that stays put all night.

Rita Ora as Post Malone

Jo Hale/Redferns

Not much makeup is needed to be Post Malone. All you need is some face pencils to recreate some of the performer's known tattoos.

​​Miley Cyrus as Lil' Kim

Courtesy Miley Cyrus

This Lil' Kim outfit is one that everyone at your next Halloween party will remember. If you're doing your makeup at home, grab some false lashes, eyeliner and a deep brown lip liner.

Rihanna as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

NCP/Getty Images

Rihanna makes everything look stunning, including dressing up as a Teenage Mutant Turtle. Even though most of the costume is body paint, make your eye makeup pop with a shimmery shadow and your lips shine with a red gloss.

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Grungy makeup is the key focus of this Christina Aguilera costume. Kylie Jenner wore a nude lip but added dark eye makeup to make it more sultry.

Blake Lively as a black-and-white character

Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively's black-and-white character requires a dewy finish and cheeks that pop. Start by prepping your skin with a hydrating spray, and make sure to apply a gripping primer that keeps makeup in place while locking in moisture. From there, add a luminous foundation, highlighter and cream blush that gives the illusion of round, rosy cheeks. Don't forget to draw on thin brows to keep on theme.

Olivia Rodrigo as Elvira Hancock from Scarface

Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

To transform into Michelle Pfeiffer's character in Scarface (as singer Olivia Rodrigo did in 2021), pair a light pink cheek with sparkling gold eyeshadow and a matte lip. Toss on a blonde wig to complete the look.

Megan Thee Stallion as Sailor Moon

Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion's makeup is cute and sweet simultaneously. To become Sailor Moon, opt for a tinted lip gloss instead of lipstick. Finish off the costume with a brown smokey eye and heavy winged eyeliner.

Halsey as Emily from Corpse Bride

Halsey Instagram

Brows and lips are the focal points of this cartoon-like makeup look. Ask your makeup artist to create thin browns and bubblegum pink lips to complete your Halloween costume. Contour your cheeks to exaggerate the look even more.

Christina Aguilera as a devil

Christina Aguilera Instagram

Halloween is for scary costumes. This year, stick to basics and dress up as a classic devil. Add a grown-up twist with heavy eye makeup and a vibrant, seductive red lip. To break up all of the black and red, do as Aguilera did and top your lids with glitter eye shadow.

Dua Lipa as a Bridgerton babe

Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua Lipa's romantic makeup look is one you can wear anytime, not just on Halloween. Think luxurious eye makeup, full brows and lips. Don't forget a hair bow!

Halle Bailey as Janet Jackson

Halle Bailey Instagram

Halle Bailey dressed up as Janet Jackson, and this costume did not disappoint. Deep-lined eyes and lips are all you need for this look.

Bella Hadid as Poison Ivy

If you like to experiment with colorful makeup, give this costume a try. Bella Hadid dressed as Poison Ivy and used orange and green hues to create her character. Use orange tones as your eyeshadow and line your creases and lids with a forest green liner or eyeshadow.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a zombie

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Instagram

Put your artistic skills to use this Halloween and create dripping blood down your face to enhance this scary eye costume. A red eyeshadow makes the eye look like it's burning. Don't forget some lashes to add extra drama.

Olivia O'Brien as a fairy

Olivia O'Brien Instagram

Planning on going out as a fairy this season? If yes, take inspiration from Olivia O'Brien's simplistic fairy makeup. It features soft tones and neutrals that add soft and subtle highlights.

Aubrey O'Day as a unicorn

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

This beautiful look is packed with color. Pick your favorite pastel shades and start by creating a bold eye look with sparkly creases to highlight the eyes. Instead of ending your makeup at the eyes, bring your brush down the bridge of your nose to add a whimsical touch. Add extra highlighter all over, and don't skip over the cupid's bow of your upper lip.

Georgia Fowler as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's

Gotham/FilmMagic

Dewy and fresh is what matters when paying tribute to Audrey Hepburn's infamous character in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Bring your oversized black sunglasses along as an extra accessory.

Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

Karlie Kloss Instagram

Karlie Kloss channeled Marilyn Monroe with glam eye makeup and a signature beauty mark. Choose white cream eyeshadow, black eyeliner and a red lip to recreate the classic look.

Serena Williams as an '80s workout instructor

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

If you can't decide on a costume, go with this tried and true outfit. Plus, it's a chance to throw on some comfortable athleisure. For makeup, apply bright pink cream blush to your eyelids, cheeks and lips.

Khloé Kardashian as Cruella de Vil

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

This iconic character comes with makeup just as memorable. Transform yourself into Cruella by creating a creamy white base on the eyes underneath a frosty eyeliner. A deep lip and bronzed cheeks finish off the look.

Bella Hadid as Fred Flintstone from The Flintstones

Bella Hadid makes dressing up as Fred Flintstone sexy. The costume does most of the talking, but make sure your makeup also speaks volumes — create a smokey eye that transitions into a winged-out cat eye.

Liza Koshy as Anna Wintour

Liza Koshy Instagram

This costume deserves a prize at any Halloween party you attend. The look is classy and requires little to no makeup. Grab a light-tinted lip balm that you can easily apply all night.

Lily Collins as a skeleton

Lily Collins Instagram

To make this skeleton look even more spooky, add some dark red or black lipstick. Fill in your brows to complete this easy Halloween outfit.

Kendall Jenner as a fembot from Austin Powers

Think sweet and glowing when it comes to makeup for this costume. Add a sultry glow with bronzer and defined rosy cheeks.

Vanessa Hudgens as a glitzy skeleton

Who says skeletons can't be cute? If you're not a fan of scary things, you can dress up as a glitzy skeleton instead. Unlike other skeleton costumes, this one uses sparkles and glitter to tie it all together. For your eye makeup, use thick strokes to line your eyes and then bring the shadow down your face to create points. Then, add some glitter. You can also opt for a statement red lip, too.

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo

Camila Mendes Instagram

Get ready to find some clues in these cute Velma and Daphne costumes. Keep makeup dewy with cream-based products and set with a hydrating setting spray.

Cardi B as a witch

A witch costume never goes out of style — Cardi B proves it. Add a smokey eye and pretty lashes for easy makeup to enhance your look.

Normani as a sexy goldfish

Making a goldfish look good has never been easier. It just takes some great makeup. Create a matte look throughout and finish with a glossy orange lip.

Paris Hilton as Cinderella

Paris Hilton transformed into Cinderella with a gorgeous silk dress and full glam makeup. Highlight your cheekbones for a regal look.

Jordyn Woods as Little Red Riding Hood

Jordyn Woods Instagram

Pretty and bright makeup makes Little Red Riding Hood any wolf's dream. Make your eyes look alive and stunning with voluminous lashes and a cherry red lip.

Alessia Cara as Amy Winehouse

Alessia Cara Instagram

Alessia Cara channeled the late Amy Winehouse for Halloween. Recreate the singer's signature cat eye and red lips with products you may already have at home.

Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale

Chloe Bailey dressed up as Lola from Shark Tale, which elevated the character from cartoon to grown-up. The costume was the star of the show, but it was not complete without bright purple eye makeup, dramatic lashes and full lips.