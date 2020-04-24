Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer Is at Its Lowest Price Ever at Sephora Right Now

Image zoom Sephora

Whether you’re already a loyal Dyson customer or just hoping to be one, this rare sale is your big chance to save.

Sephora’s Beauty Insider spring savings event is offering shoppers discounts of up to 20 percent on all of Dyson’s hair tools. Every single gadget from the brand is on sale — including its brand new hair straightener and insanely popular Supersonic hair dryer. The sale also marks the first big promotion around Dyson’s hair straightener, which launched in March and has already earned the approval of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dyson Hair Tools on Sale at Sephora:

The bi-annual sale offers tiers of discounts tied to your membership level. Rouge members will score 20 percent off, which brings these Dyson hair tools down to their lowest prices to date — even beating Amazon's Cyber Week deals. VIB members will get 15 percent off their purchase, and Insiders (or anyone who registers to join Sephora’s free rewards program) will get 10 percent off. Members are limited to purchasing one Dyson product on sale.

Shoppers can also save on Dyson’s array of special and limited-edition hair dryers, like the luxe-looking 23.75 karat gold edition, the punchy red version that comes with a travel case, and the Supersonic gift set, which is valued at $465.

Dyson Special Edition Hair Tools on Sale at Sephora:

While other offers on Dyson hair tools may come up between now and the holiday season, they’ll likely be promotions that come with gift cards or added tools, not markdowns, meaning this rare sale is your opportunity to score Dyson’s hair dryer, straightener, or styler at a discounted price.

Sephora’s sale ends on April 27, so be sure to get what you want before then — popular products are already selling out! (Savings will appear by using promo code SPRINGSAVE during checkout.)

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Fuchsia, Silver, and Black), from $319.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $399); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, from $399.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $499); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Smooth and Control Styler), from $399.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $499); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Volume and Shaper Styler), from $399.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $499); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Complete Styler), from $439.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $549); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Karat Gold), from $319.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $399); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Limited Edition Gift Set), from $319.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $399); sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition (Red), from $319.20 with code SPRINGSAVE (orig. $399); sephora.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.