There’s a Rare Sale Happening on All 3 of Dyson’s Celeb-Loved Hair Tools

This is your big chance to get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Airwrap Styler, and Corrale Straightener on sale before the holidays

If you’re hoping to give or get one of Dyson’s coveted (and celeb-loved) hair tools this holiday season, you’ll want to take advantage of these rare deals.

Sephora’s early holiday sale is officially underway, and for a limited time, Beauty Insiders can get up to 20 percent off Dyson’s collection of top-rated gadgets, including the Supersonic Hair Dryer, Corrale Hair Straightener, and Airwrap Styler. Shoppers can also snag savings on limited-edition gift sets and colors, like the new copper tools. Anyone who signs up for or is already a member of Sephora’s free Beauty Insider program has access to the sale, which runs through November 9 (just be sure to use code HOLIDAYFUN to see the savings appear).

Dyson Hair Tools on Sale:

The biannual event offers shoppers three tiers of discounts. Rouge members accessed 20 percent off starting on October 30, VIBs unlocked 15 percent off on November 3, and Insider members will get 10 percent off beginning on November 5. Savings apply to almost everything available at the beauty mecca, making it a great time to grab gifts, stock on up go-to products, or treat yourself to something special.

All three tools — the hair dryer, the straightener, and the styler — have earned rave reviews from shoppers, thousands of “loves,” and reputations for being some of the fastest and highest-quality products on the market, making these savings even more compelling. And if you’re looking to get more bang for your buck, the giftable bundles come with even more to love, like specially designed styling brushes, combs, luxe-looking cases, and storage solutions. The Supersonic Dryer Gift Set, for example, which is only being offered online and in limited quantities, comes with $66 in freebies. (FYI, shoppers can only save on one Dyson hair tool per transaction).

There are only a few days left before the sale wraps up, so be sure to take advantage of these markdowns before they expire. Start your shopping by browsing the entire assortment at Sephora, or jump straight to all of the discounted Dyson gadgets below.

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Copper, Fuchsia, Silver, and Black), from $319.20 with code HOLIDAYFUN (orig. $399); sephora.com

Buy It! Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, from $399.20 with code HOLIDAYFUN (orig. $499); sephora.com

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Smooth and Control Styler), from $399.20 with code HOLIDAYFUN (orig. $499); sephora.com

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Volume and Shaper Styler), from $399.20 with code HOLIDAYFUN (orig. $499); sephora.com

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Complete Styler), from $439.20 with code HOLIDAYFUN (orig. $549); sephora.com

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler (Limited Edition Copper Gift Set), from $439.20 with code HOLIDAYFUN (orig. $549); sephora.com