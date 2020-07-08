Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Love This Skincare Brand — and It Just Launched a No-Rinse Cleanser

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Of all the skincare products on the market today, sometimes it’s the simplest ones that are the most effective. Why bother with exfoliating cleansers, serums, and moisturizers when you could simply wash your face with water?

That’s part of the allure of micellar water. For the uninitiated, this skincare product acts as both a cleanser and a makeup remover. Though it typically looks and feels like ordinary water, it’s made of molecules called micelles, which break down dirt, pollution, and bacteria in one fell swoop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While there are many options to choose from, Drunk Elephant — a clean skincare brand with celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, and Khloe Kardashian — just launched a game-changing micellar water. Packed with ceramides, vitamin E, fatty acids, and plant oils, the new micellar water is thicker than other similar products and has a milky white consistency that nourishes and moisturizes the skin as it dissolves makeup and dirt.

Ideal for those who don’t have time for more than one step in their nightly skincare routine, the E-Rase Milki Micellar Water is a standalone product that you can use to clean, moisturize, and refresh skin all at once. It’s perfect for removing makeup at the end of the day, but you can also use the luxe formula anytime your skin is in need of a pick-me-up.

The lightweight liquid is super gentle so you won’t have to worry about it getting too close to your eyes and lips while cleansing. Plus, it’s effective on all skin types, from oily to dry and everything in between.

Perhaps the best part of this micellar water is that you don’t even have to rinse it off. Simply shake up the bottle before use and apply it to your face using a soft cotton pad or cloth. No need to scrub or rinse after, it will leave skin feeling soft and clean.

Although Drunk Elephant just dropped the new product last week, it already has a number of glowing reviews on Sephora. “Love, love, love this product. It’s so easy to use and really gets everything off my face,” one shopper wrote.

Another called it “heaven in a bottle,” and said that, unlike other micellar waters, this one doesn’t dry out or irritate skin.

Head to Sephora to try out the celeb-approved brand’s latest product for yourself.

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water, $28; sephora.com