Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment

"During the week, I'm caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I'm just trying to bring that hydration back in," Barrymore told Well + Good in an interview earlier this year. She said she "douses herself with it" on the weekends and always makes sure to have it on hand. "It's become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff," she added.