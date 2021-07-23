Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment
Vitamin E can be traced back to so many of the healing, firming, moisturizing, and nourishing components of many of our favorite skin and hair care products. It can brighten our skin and even out hyperpigmentation while also plumping wrinkles and restoring life to dry, damaged hair. The secret behind this ingredient, it seems, is out. And there's one brand in particular that everyone from nearly 6,000 shoppers to Drew Barrymore loves.
That's the Health Priority Enhanced Organic Vitamin E Oil, and it's only $20 at Amazon.
"During the week, I'm caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I'm just trying to bring that hydration back in," Barrymore told Well + Good in an interview earlier this year. She said she "douses herself with it" on the weekends and always makes sure to have it on hand. "It's become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff," she added.
This oil in particular is handmade in South Carolina and infused with organic jojoba, avocado, and rice bran oils, all of which are especially hydrating and can help with itchy skin and scalps. Shoppers say that it also helped their skin look more youthful and that fine lines "seemed to disappear" after only a few days.
Another reviewer called this Vitamin E oil "magic in a bottle," adding, "I've dealt with adult hormonal acne, dark spots [and] scarring from it for years! Nothing has helped! I tried this stuff and after a few days, my acne on my chin started going away and I haven't had a single breakout in months! And my dark spots are pretty much gone from the acne spots. I saw my esthetician a few weeks ago and she commented on how great my skin looked!"
