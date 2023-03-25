Lifestyle Beauty Drew Barrymore's Brightening Face Moisturizer Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours Shoppers say it "fades unwanted dark spots" By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 25, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty / Tyler Roeland If you follow Drew Barrymore on Instagram, then you're most likely aware of how much the star loves to share her favorite home, fitness, and beauty secrets. Now, with her new Drew Barrymore Magazine, the actress is only expanding her recommendations on all things wellness, and that includes her favorite skincare products. One that she recently called out is the Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex. Featuring glycolic and salicylic acids, it gently exfoliates dead skin cells, allowing the cream's nourishing ingredients to better absorb beneath your pores. And right now, you can score it for less thanks to a flash sale: For the next 48 hours, Barrymore's go-to face moisturizer is 20 percent off and just $62 using the code FLASH20. Glytone Buy It! Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex, $62.40 with code FLASH20 (orig. $78; glytone.com Hilary Duff's Go-To Shampoo and Conditioner Is on Sale at Vegamour — and So Is Everything Else The Glytone moisturizer also contains a blend of azelaic acid and niacinamide that work together to visibly brighten the skin and improve the appearance of dark spots. And malachite extract, which is derived from a mineral, helps protect against free radicals and oxidative stress for a less red, more radiant complexion. And shoppers say it produces notable results. "The unwanted spots are fading," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that they saw results within two weeks. "Love the brightening complex," another person said of the face cream, explaining that it gives them "a natural glow with sunscreen and no makeup." "I am 50 and have struggled with acne all my life and still have trouble on my chin," someone else wrote. "I've been using the brightening cream and the rejuvenating cream for about 2 months and my skin has never felt or looked better." Through March 27, you can save 20 percent on all Glytone orders using the code FLASH20 at checkout. Other must-have products included in the sale are the TranEXamide Discoloration Treatment Serum, the Age-Defying PHA+ Renewing Eye Cream, and the Glytone Brightening Night Renewal Cream. Shop more Glytone products before the sale ends below. Glytone Buy It! Glytone TranEXamide Discoloration Treatment Serum, $64 with code FLASH20 (orig. $80); glytone.com Glytone Buy It! Glytone Lactic Superficial Retexturizing Serum, $56 with code FLASH20 (orig. $70); glytone.com Glytone Buy It! Glytone Age-Defying PHA+ Renewing Eye Cream, $63.20 with code FLASH20 (orig. $79), glytone.com Glytone Buy It! Glytone Brightening Night Renewal Cream, $62.40 with code FLASH20 (orig. $78); glytone.com Glytone Buy It! Glytone Age-Defying Peptide+ Overnight Restorative Cream, $64 with code FLASH20 (orig. $80); glytone.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 12 Must-Have Maternity Styles from Madewell's Huge Spring Sale, According to a Pregnant Writer Hilary Duff's Go-To Shampoo and Conditioner Is on Sale at Vegamour — and So Is Everything Else My Favorite 'Mom Swimsuit' Garners Compliments from Perfect Strangers, and It's Under $35 on Amazon