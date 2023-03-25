Drew Barrymore's Brightening Face Moisturizer Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours

If you follow Drew Barrymore on Instagram, then you're most likely aware of how much the star loves to share her favorite home, fitness, and beauty secrets. Now, with her new Drew Barrymore Magazine, the actress is only expanding her recommendations on all things wellness, and that includes her favorite skincare products.

One that she recently called out is the Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex. Featuring glycolic and salicylic acids, it gently exfoliates dead skin cells, allowing the cream's nourishing ingredients to better absorb beneath your pores. And right now, you can score it for less thanks to a flash sale: For the next 48 hours, Barrymore's go-to face moisturizer is 20 percent off and just $62 using the code FLASH20.

The Glytone moisturizer also contains a blend of azelaic acid and niacinamide that work together to visibly brighten the skin and improve the appearance of dark spots. And malachite extract, which is derived from a mineral, helps protect against free radicals and oxidative stress for a less red, more radiant complexion.

And shoppers say it produces notable results. "The unwanted spots are fading," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that they saw results within two weeks.

"Love the brightening complex," another person said of the face cream, explaining that it gives them "a natural glow with sunscreen and no makeup."

"I am 50 and have struggled with acne all my life and still have trouble on my chin," someone else wrote. "I've been using the brightening cream and the rejuvenating cream for about 2 months and my skin has never felt or looked better."

Through March 27, you can save 20 percent on all Glytone orders using the code FLASH20 at checkout. Other must-have products included in the sale are the TranEXamide Discoloration Treatment Serum, the Age-Defying PHA+ Renewing Eye Cream, and the Glytone Brightening Night Renewal Cream.

Shop more Glytone products before the sale ends below.

