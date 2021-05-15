This Natural Soap for Men with Over 50,000 Amazon Ratings Is Blowing Up on TikTok
Finding the right grooming products isn’t always so simple, especially if ingredients are top of mind. Many grooming products tend to have harsh chemicals, fragrances, and other ingredients that aren’t so friendly when it comes to your skin. However, with the uptick of natural grooming products making their way into the market, it’s become easier for men to add these into their routines. Enter: The Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap, which not only smells amazing, but gets the job done, too.
In fact, the brand is even making waves on TikTok, thanks to behind-the-scenes content on how the soap is made, and tips on making your soap last longer. What users seem to love the most is the fresh, vibrant scents, specifically the Pine Tar option. It’s designed to smell like pure pine, adding a woodsy touch to your overall shower routine. While it’s the best-selling option, there are nine scents total, including Cool Fresh Aloe, Birchwood Breeze, Grapefruit IPA, and more.
Buy It! Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap, $9.99; amazon.com
The suds are also unmatched. Dr. Squatch soaps are known for the thick, foamy lather that forms between just a couple of scrubs. Each five ounce bar is made from plant oils and other natural ingredients like oatmeal, sand, and activated charcoal. The sand provides a heavy, but safe form of exfoliation to rid of dead skin, and leaves you feeling smoother than ever.
And with over 50,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s landed the number two spot in Bar Soaps on the site. But customers really can’t get enough of the unique scent. “My skin felt great after each shower and the smell was perfect. It was subtle enough that I could smell it and my wife could when she snuggled up to me in bed,” shared one customer. “The scent of this soap gives me butterflies. I was in a state of shock when I realized just how clean, exfoliated, and fresh I was,” said another.
You can get this trending, good-smelling soap for $9.99 on Amazon, or get a three-pack for $26.35.
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- This Natural Soap for Men with Over 50,000 Amazon Ratings Is Blowing Up on TikTok
- These Comfortable Slide Sandals Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Love, but They Cost Just $17
- The Apple AirTag Is Already Selling Out at Amazon, but You Can Still Add It to Your Cart
- This Shark Handheld Vacuum Has an Ingenious Feature That Delivers ‘Impressive’ Suction — and It’s on Sale