This Eye Cream Made a 'Huge Difference' in Diminishing Fine Lines and Dark Circles, According to Shoppers

Experts say the retinol-packed formula "improves texture over time"

Photo: Dr. Brandt

If the very thought of searching for and testing the best eye creams is making you feel, well, a little more tired — we've got you covered. After all, we take skincare very seriously over here. And because we're particularly intrigued by the anti-aging category, we scoped out the Dr. Brandt Bright This Way collection, which recently launched.

Fall Beauty Preview! The Products and Trends We're Hyped For

Dr. Brandt Skincare is a buzzy, science-backed brand that has earned the trust of many shoppers over the years, and for anyone concerned with hyperpigmentation, dullness, or UV damage issues — you'll want to take note of the brand's new line. The five-piece collection is formulated with acids and brightening ingredients to even out skin tone, and the standout 24/7 Retinol Eye Cream caught our attention right away.

According to the site, the lightweight formula promises to banish dark circles and other signs of aging "instantly" and a clinical study also stated that 100 percent of participants noticed a decrease in the appearance of wrinkles after just two weeks. Intrigued, we asked board-certified dermatologist, Dr.Sheila Farhang, to weigh in.

"This is a retinol-based eye cream that's meant to be used as a moisturizing anti-aging treatment. Retinol works by increasing cell turnover, thereby improving texture and fine lines — and then the hydrating ingredients help make the skin more radiant looking over time," she tells PEOPLE.

According to reviews, this eye cream is crazy effective. One satisfied shopper said it is "one of the best retinol eye creams [they] have ever used," adding that it delivers a "clearly obvious anti-aging effect." Another reviewer said this is the "only eye cream that has made a huge difference in the fine lines and dark circles I have around my eyes."

Shop more standouts from the Dr. Brandt Bright This Way collection below to put your best face forward this fall.

Dr. Brandt Buy It! Dr. Brandt Bright This Way 24/7 Retinol Eye Cream, $55; drbrandtskincare.com

Dr. Brandt Buy It! Dr. Brandt Bright This Way Triple Active Retinol, $72; drbrandtskincare.com

Dr. Brandt Buy It! Dr. Brandt Bright This Way Dark Spots No More, $68; drbrandtskincare.com