It contains the CDC-recommended amount of alcohol without drying your skin

Dove Just Launched a Hand Sanitizer That’ll Keep Skin Moisturized for Up to 8 Hours — and It Starts at $4

Dove has officially launched hand sanitizer.

The brand says it can keep your hands moisturized for up to eight hours thanks to its unique Moisture Renew Blend formula, which is used in all of its products. You can purchase the hand sanitizer at Target starting at $4 or stock up with a four-pack on Amazon for $20.

The sanitizer has a creamy gel consistency that almost feels like lotion, which leaves hands soft and supple. Nearly 90 percent of Target shoppers who purchased the hand sanitizer in the deep moisture scent and left a review gave it a perfect five stars, calling it “amazing” and attesting that it left their hands smelling fresh and clean.

“It's nice to have a hand sanitizer on the market that doesn’t dry out your hands,” one shopper wrote. “This nourishing hand sanitizer does keep my hands softer than using straight sanitizer and that’s really appreciated in a time where it’s in constant use. My hands aren’t cracking and drying out at all.”

As the temperatures continue to drop, Dove’s nourishing sanitizersounds like the perfect choice to help keep your hands moisturized — and germ-free — this winter.

