Harry Styles Wasn't Prepared for His 'Don't Worry Darling' Transformation, Says the Film's Makeup Artist

Don't Worry Darling's A-list cast, beautiful costumes, and picture-perfect sets are a lot to take in — but careful viewers will see that the makeup is what hints at the twist in Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial film. And if you don't watch closely, you might just miss it. (Spoilers ahead!)

From peachy lips to sharp eyeliner, the beauty choices on the set of Don't Worry Darling give us a glimpse into the deeper meaning of each character's role in the film, and that's not an accident. Head makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir carefully chose beauty products that would support and enhance each character's story — which would hint at their role within the seeming 1950s utopia of Victory, as well as (seriously, spoilers ahead) their life in the modern world outside of the Victory simulation, including Jack's (Harry Styles) shocking transformation.

Behind-the-Scenes Beauty Products from Don't Worry Darling:

The glitz and glamour of Bunny's (Olivia Wilde) pinup-inspired looks and Alice's (Florence Pugh) Brigitte Bardot-like hair all nod to important details that will be revealed about their characters later in the film.

Warner Bros.

"With all the other wives being '50s, and then with Flo being a little more early '60s, it really makes sense for her story, because she is an independent woman," Thorisdottir tells PEOPLE, explaining that in the real world, the breadwinning Alice is being kept in the simulation against her will by Styles, while other women are choosing to be in the simulation for their own reasons.

"She's a surgeon, she's working on her career, she's a very modern woman, whereas some of the other women, they were already there by choice," Thorisdottir explains. "So it kind of made sense from the get-go that Alice is different."

For Thorisdottir, everything from the hue of lipstick to the sharpness of the winged liner has a deeper meaning: "We used cooler tones on the other women...whereas I kept Flo more peachy and kind of friendly."

Shop some of the products Thorisdottir used on the characters in Don't Worry Darling below.

Ulta

Buy It! Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color, $22; ulta.com

Also available at Stila Cosmetics and Bloomingdale's.

The makeup artist used the same longwear lipstick, Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color, to create the lip looks for two of the main characters; Wilde sported a trademark 1950s crimson lip, while Florence displayed a softer, more vintage pink feathered lip inspired by the mod beauty mavens of the '60s.

Ulta

Buy It! Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $23; ulta.com

Also available at Stila Cosmetics and Sephora.

Bunny's ultra-sharp cat eye indicates her powerful role in Victory, whereas Alice's softer, doe-eyed effect reflects her submission in this world. The makeup artist's mainstay product for the cut-throat wings in this movie was the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner "and a lot of Q-tips," she adds. Bunny, in particular, was never seen without this picture-perfect liner, a detail that became a trademark for her calculating character.

Warner Bros.

"For Florence's soft, peachy-pink looks, I used the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation," she says, and adds that Kosas foundations helped create the character's dewier recurring "morning look."

Sephora

Buy It! BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush, $20; tower28beauty.com

Also available at Sephora and Credo Beauty.

Thorisdottir swirled combinations of the Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush and Kosas Color & Light: Pressed Powder Blush & Highlighter Duo on Pugh's skin for different looks.

"They give enough of a pop that reads beautifully on the skin," she says. "I used the Tower 28 blushes in coral tones for [Florence's] more natural look."

Kosas

Buy It! Kosas Color & Light: Pressed Powder Blush & Highlighter Duo, $27.20 (originally $34); kosas.com

Also available at Sephora and Revolve.

The Kosas blush has a repeat role in yet another stylish and highly-anticipated movie: Thorisdottir also used this blush on Margot Robbie to attain her look in the film Babylon. "The pink was specifically something that I realized that I used in both Babylon on Margot as well as on Flo in this." she says. "I seemed to be addicted and have it as a staple."

Glossier

Buy It! Glossier Generation G Lipstick, $18; glossier.com

In one memorable scene, in which Alice and Jack host Victory exec Frank (Chris Pine) and his wife, Shelley (Gemma Chan) in their home, Alice trades her peachy lipstick for a cool-toned red, which ends up being an ominous moment.

"At 'the dinner' with Frank, Alice had red lips, and that was the Glossier Generation G Lipstick that's called Zip," the artist recalls, adding that this was another red option she occasionally used on Wilde's character.

Warner Bros.

But the most pivotal scenes don't involve makeup at all; both Alice and Margaret (Kiki Layne) are seen almost barefaced when they have returned to reality.

For the makeup-free scenes, Thorisdottir would prep the actors' skin with Talika Eye Therapy Patches while they had their hair done, and then softly wipe their faces with the Arcona Triad Pads to calm their skin and elicit a lit-from-within glow.

Epicuren

Buy It! Epicuren Colostrum Luminous Glow Cream, $97; epicuren.com

Also available at Amazon.

Next was the Epicuren Colostrum Luminous Glow Cream, a hydrating moisturizer that was perfect for long days on set as it ensured a glow that never faded, even after dozens of takes. "Throughout the day, I would use their Protein Mist Enzyme Toner because everyone was getting dry, so I would give them a little mist just to refresh things, instead of continuing to reapply," says Thorisdottir.

Saint Jane Beauty

Buy It! Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum, $125; saintjanebeauty.com

Also available at Sephora and Credo Beauty.

Another hallmark product at Thorisdottir's makeup station was the Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum, which she'd "sometimes use on its own underneath the moisturizers, or we'd sometimes put it on at night, just on its own."

The beauty team believed in sending the actors home cleansed and refreshed, so they could hop into bed without worrying about removing their set makeup. The nighttime moisturizer they relied on was the Kat Burki Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream, a rich cream that brightens the complexion for cinema-worthy skin.

But the most memorable transformation in the film didn't require elaborate moisturizers and serums for glowing skin prep; in fact, quite the opposite. When Harry Styles' character in the "real world" is revealed to be an "incel" type who wants to keep his wife prisoner in a 1950s "happy housewife" simulation, his appearance drastically changes too.

"There was nothing written in the script about what it was that would be 'different' about him, so Olivia, [lead hairstylist] Jaime Leigh, and I were brainstorming what it could be," Thorisdottir recalls. "We knew he needed to be self-conscious, and Olivia said, 'What if he just had some pimples?'"

The makeup artist then set to work giving him acne and scarred skin, to the pop idol's initial dismay.

"I don't know how much he liked it, but we loved it," she says with a laugh. "It took him a little bit to get used to it. It wasn't only [the pimples], but he had to wear a bald cap and a wig and the pieces. I think for a new actor to start out with all of that, it's hard for anyone. But he really got into it, I think he totally owned it."

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.