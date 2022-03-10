Dermstore's Epic Beauty Sale Ends Tonight — Here Are 10 Products to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
There's something about scraping the edge of your favorite eye cream container or squeezing every last drop from your daily cleanser tube that's both satisfying and saddening. It means you've probably found a ride-or-die skincare product, but also that you're about to drop a good chunk of change to keep using it in your routine. But now happens to be a good time to replenish those empties you love. The Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale event is going on — but not for much longer.
Until midnight PT tonight, you can score up to 20 percent off more than 5,000 beauty products from popular brands like Estée Lauder, Kate Somerville, Elta MD, Sunday Riley, and so many more. It's essentially a skincare lover's paradise! To get the discount, add the items you want to your cart and enter Dermstore's promo code REFRESH at checkout to watch your total significantly drop.
With less than 24 hours to shop the sale, we rounded up some of the products you should absolutely consider buying before it's too late.
Shop Dermstore Sale Last-Chance Buys
- Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $27.20 with code REFRESH (orig. $32)
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $27.20 with code REFRESH (orig. $34)
- RMS Beauty "Re" Evolve Radiance Locking Primer Refill, $27.20 with code REFRESH (orig. $32)
- Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator, $33.60 with code REFRESH (orig. $42)
- Kate Somerville Exclusive Exfolikate Resurfacing Body Scrub, $44.80 with code REFRESH (orig. $56)
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $68 with code REFRESH (orig. $85)
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pack of 30, $70.40 with code REFRESH (orig. $88)
- Neocutis Lumière Illuminating Eye Cream, $77.60 with code REFRESH (orig. $97)
- RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply, $78.40 with code REFRESH (orig. $98)
- NuFACE Mini 2-Piece Set, $167.20 with code REFRESH (orig. $209)
If your skin is looking extra dull recently, we suggest adding these Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads to your cart. The two-step treatment packets gently tone and lift away dead skin cells while smoothing wrinkles and protecting skin from free radicals for an overall brighter and more balanced complexion. You can get a set of 30 for $18 off right now.
Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pack of 30, $70.40 with code REFRESH (orig. $88); dermstore.com
SPF should always be in your morning skincare routine — yes, even in the winter and if you're working from home in front of a computer. So you should use this opportunity to stock up on some of the best-selling options, like the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 that's now under $30. Bonus: It can also be used as a makeup primer, making it easy to add as the last step in your skincare regimen.
Buy It! Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $27.20 with code REFRESH (orig. $34); dermstore.com
Now's also a good time to invest in those more expensive beauty tools, like the NuFace Mini. It uses electrical microcurrent technology that provides a mini facial lift in just five minutes. It normally costs over $200, but during the Dermstore sale, you can snag it for $42 off. Also, peep the Revitalash eyelash conditioner that Meghan Markle previously praised that you can get for less than $80.
Buy It! NuFACE Mini 2-Piece Set, $167.20 with code REFRESH (orig. $209); dermstore.com
As we said before, this is a great opportunity to replace your favorite products or maybe get a few you've been wanting to try. Head over to Dermstore to shop the Beauty Refresh Sale before it ends tonight!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Dermstore's Epic Beauty Sale Ends Tonight — Here Are 10 Products to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
- These $15 Target Sandals Look So Similar to the Comfy Slides That Were Everywhere Last Year
- Bed Bath & Beyond Just Dropped a Sale on All Things Sleep Ahead of Daylight Saving Time
- Swap Your Winter Coat for This Lightweight Fleece Jacket That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying for Spring