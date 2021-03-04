This Epic Beauty Sale Only Happens Once a Year — Here Are 12 Products You Need to Shop

Anyone looking to upgrade their skincare routine should definitely take advantage of this event. Right now, you can get the highly reviewed DHC Cleansing Oil for less than $23 a bottle, and the popular Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment for 20 percent off. Plus, the mini version of the NuFace anti-aging device that promotes skin circulation is $40 off. Now's also a great time to try something new, like this best-selling deep conditioning hair mask from Briogeo that restores moisture and smoothness to dry, damaged, and color-treated locks.