This Epic Beauty Sale Only Happens Once a Year — Here Are 12 Products You Need to Shop

Even your beauty products come with an expiration date. If you can't remember the last time you replaced your favorite mascara or concealer, now's the time to toss them and stock up on new ones — especially since Dermstore just kicked off its massive Beauty Refresh sale.
For a limited time, shoppers can score up to 20 percent off hundreds of makeup, skincare, and hair products from top brands like Tarte, Briogeo, Smashbox, Sunday Riley, and more. To get these deals, simply add your desired sale products to your cart, enter the Dermstore promo code GLOWUP at checkout, and watch your total magically drop. This is a big deal because the beauty retailer rarely offers discounts, so you won't want to miss out.
To help you make the most of the sale, we combed through all the categories and curated a list of some of our favorites that are worth your money. Prices start at just $12.
Here are 12 of the best beauty deals to shop during the Dermstore Beauty Refresh sale:
At first glance, we discovered a few celebrity-approved beauty products on sale, including the Dr. Dennis Gross peel packettes that Chrissy Teigen called one of the "most important things" in her skincare routine, along with the RevitaLash eyelash conditioner that Meghan Markle once said is the secret to her long lashes.
Anyone looking to upgrade their skincare routine should definitely take advantage of this event. Right now, you can get the highly reviewed DHC Cleansing Oil for less than $23 a bottle, and the popular Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment for 20 percent off. Plus, the mini version of the NuFace anti-aging device that promotes skin circulation is $40 off. Now's also a great time to try something new, like this best-selling deep conditioning hair mask from Briogeo that restores moisture and smoothness to dry, damaged, and color-treated locks.
This is one of the few times a year the beauty retailer offers you the chance to get those top-shelf products you love for way less, so don't miss your chance to shop. The Dermstore sale ends on Wednesday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite gems from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale while you still can!
Buy It! Avène Cold Cream Lip Balm, $11.90 with code GLOWUP (orig. $14); dermstore.com
Buy It! Tarte Cosmetics Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara, $18.40 with code GLOWUP (orig. $23); dermstore.com
Buy It! DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $22.40 with code GLOWUP (orig. $28); dermstore.com
Buy It! Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Shadow Palette, $23.20 with code GLOWUP (orig. $29); dermstore.com
Buy It! Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $28.80 with code GLOWUP (orig. $36); dermstore.com
Buy It! Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo, $31.20 with code GLOWUP (orig. $39); dermstore.com
Buy It! Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator, $33.60 with code GLOWUP (orig. $42); dermstore.com
Buy It! Rapid Lash EyeBrow Enhancing Serum, $39.96 with code GLOWUP (orig. $49.95); dermstore.com
Buy It! RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 3 Month Supply, $78.40 with code GLOWUP (orig. $98); dermstore.com
Buy It! Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $97.60 with code GLOWUP (orig. $122); dermstore.com
Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Packettes, $135 with code GLOWUP (orig. $150); dermstore.com
Buy It! NuFace Mini 2 Piece Set, $159.20 with code GLOWUP (orig. $199); dermstore.com
