9 Epic Beauty Deals from Dermstore's Anniversary Sale to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late

Whether you're looking to try new beauty products or refill your favorite empties, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is a good place to start. The massive annual event in honor of the retailer's birthday is happening right now — but there's not much time left to shop.

The Dermstore sale is overflowing with thousands of skincare, makeup, and hair care goodies from popular brands like Sunday Riley, Elta MD, Peter Thomas Roth, and more. You can get up to 25 percent off products by entering the promo code CHEERS at checkout. Dermstore Rewards members can also earn triple points on select brands, including Ilia and Supergoop. If you're not a member, anyone can sign up here for free.

With more than 6,000 products to choose from, the sale is a little overwhelming, especially with so little time left to browse. So we went ahead and sorted through to bring you some of our favorite deals worth adding to your cart before it's over.

Shop Dermstore Anniversary Sale Last-Chance Buys:

Let's start with skincare: You can snag that TikTok-viral eye cream from Peter Thomas Roth for under $30. The formula magically makes under eye circles and wrinkles disappear temporarily, and the hype around it has caused it to sell out multiple times. So we suggest adding a tube of it to your cart while it's still in stock.

Speaking of products on the rise, there has been a recent spike in search for eyelash serums. If you're one of the many on the hunt, this formula from RapidLash that's designed to condition and lengthen lashes is $12 off. Also, peep this now-$19 Stila mascara that will take your lashes to the next level.

There are also a few celebrity favorites in this Dermstore sale, including the Elta MD sunscreen that Brooke Shields, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber all use to protect their skin for $9 off. For removing makeup, the Bioderma micellar water that has been touted by numerous A-listers, including Ashley Graham and Drew Barrymore, is also discounted — you can get a large bottle of the French pharmacy staple for only $15.

The Dermstore Anniversary Sale ends on Wednesday, August 17 at midnight PT, which means there's a little less than 24 hours left to shop (depending on when you're reading this). Keep scrolling to shop our favorite beauty buys from Dermstore while you can big!

dermstore

Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $14.24 with code CHEERS (orig. $18.99); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara, $18.75 with code CHEERS (orig. $25); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks, $19.50 with code CHEERS (orig. $26); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye, $28.50 with code CHEERS (orig. $38); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29.25 with code CHEERS (orig. $39); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum, $37.49 with code CHEERS (orig. $49.99); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream, $39 with code CHEERS (orig. $52); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, $56.25 with code CHEERS (orig. $75); dermstore.com

dermstore

Buy It! Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $63.75 with code CHEERS (orig. $85); dermstore.com

