This Massive Beauty Sale Only Comes Around Once a Year — but It Ends Tonight

If you’re looking to restock your favorite beauty products or scoop up some new ones, good news: Dermstore’s massive Anniversary Sale is happening right now — but not for much longer. And the deals this year are way too good not to shop. In case you’re unfamiliar, Dermstore sells professional-grade skincare products that are typically only available from the dermatologist, along with a slew of cosmetics from top brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and Obagi.
During the annual sale, shoppers can take up to 25 percent off of thousands of makeup and skincare gems. Even better? Tons of celebrity-approved picks are included, like the peel pads Chrissy Teigen claims are the “most important” step in her regimen and the facial roller Jessica Alba uses to press products deeper into her skin. Meghan Markle’s secret to long lashes is also discounted!
Chrissy Teigen recently shared the secrets to her glowing complexion on Instagram, touting the Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads as one of the “most important things” in her skincare routine. "This is soooo important for on and around my nose,” she said. “You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!” Kim Kardashian is also a known fan of the exfoliating treatment.
Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $120 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $150); dermstore.com
What do Jessica Alba and Hilary Duff have in common? Besides being some of Hollywood’s coolest moms, they both love to use the Nurse Jamie UpLift facial roller after applying their skincare products. The wand-like beauty tool features 24 hexagonal stones that are designed to revive and enhance the skin. “I like to use the @nursejamiela face tool to help my skin better absorb the products & get the blood flowing,” Alba wrote in an Instagram Story in April.
Buy It! Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift, $58.65 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $69); dermstore.com
During her time on Suits, Meghan Markle would often share her favorite beauty products — one of them being Revitalash’s Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be,” she said in a 2014 interview. The serum is made up of biotin, botanicals, amino acids, and peptides that help to strengthen and soften the lashes.
Buy It! Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $73.50 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $98); dermstore.com
To get any of these products for less, all you have to do is add them to your cart, enter the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout, and watch your total significantly drop.
Like the name suggests, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale only happens once a year and these deals end tonight. And because we're way too excited about everything that's marked down, we rounded up seven of our own favorite beauty buys, including the deep cleansing oil that's so popular, the brand has sold over 77 million bottles of it.

Buy It! Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, $97.60 (orig. $122); dermstore.com
Buy It! DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $23.80 (orig. $28); dermstore.com
Buy It! Rapid Lash RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum, $39.96 (orig. $49.95); dermstore.com
Buy It! Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, $63.20 (orig. $79); dermstore.com
Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, $31.50 (orig. $42); dermstore.com
Buy It! HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash, $28.50 (orig. $38); dermstore.com
Buy It! SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum, $265.50 (orig. $295); dermstore.com
