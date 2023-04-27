This 'Miracle' Nail Treatment That Reduces Ridges and Strengthens Brittle Nails Is on Sale for Just 2 More Days

“My nails have never looked better”

By
Nicol Natale
Published on April 27, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dermelect Nail Treatment Sale Last Chance TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Many of us want strong, smooth nails on any given day — without the need for acrylics or press-ons. If you've noticed ridges on your nails (those vertical lines that can develop with aging), then you may be looking for a solution.

Shoppers believe they've found a way to maintain strong, healthy nails with the help of Dermelect's Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler. And thanks to Dermelect's Mother's Day event, you can get the best-selling nail treatment for 25 percent off right now, bringing its price tag to just $19. Just enter the code MOMDAY at checkout to score the sale prices. But you'll want to act fast, as the sitewide sale on customer-loved nail treatments, popular skin products, and exclusive sets ends in 48 hours.

The Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler is a dream for those looking to streamline their nail care, as it functions as both a strengthening nail treatment and a shimmery pink polish. Infused with a blend of keratin, peptides, and plant-derived ingredients, the treatment is designed to smooth and repair delicate, brittle nails. A pure protein extracted from New Zealand sheep's wool helps restore damaged nails and prevent splits and breaks.

MAKEOVER Smoothing Ridge Filler
Dermelect

Buy It! Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler, $18.75 with code MOMDAY (orig. $25); dermelect.com

The treatment also locks in moisture since its formula is made with a moisture-binding agent that keeps your nails hydrated. Ingredients like vitamin E and biotin add even more hydration and encourage flexibility for weak nails. Plus, it's easy to use — simply apply one to two coats as a treatment or under polish as a base coat. Begin at the center of the nail and fan out for maximum coverage. With dozens of five-star ratings, the nail product is beloved by shoppers for its strengthening capabilities and beautiful soft pink finish. "My nails have never looked better, even after hours of yard work," one reviewer shared, adding that the formula "doesn't chip."

"This is the only ridge filler that I have found that hides the appearance and helps the feel of ridges on my nails," another user said. A third reviewer simply wrote that they "can't live without" the "miracle" product.

If you're looking to smooth ridges, strengthen nails, and prevent future breakage, Dermelect's Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler is a must-have for your beauty routine. Shop the treatment before Dermelect's sale ends on April 29, and keep scrolling for more top-rated nail polishes and treatments.

LAUNCHPAD Bonding Nail Strengthener
Dermelect

Buy It! Dermelect Launchpad Bonding Nail Strengthener, $13.50 with code MOMDAY (orig. $18); dermelect.com

HIGH MAINTENANCE Instant Nail Thickener Top Coat
Dermelect

Buy It! Dermelect High Maintenance Instant Nail Thickener Top Coat, $12 with code MOMDAY (orig. $16); dermelect.com

REJUVENAIL Fortifying Nail & Cuticle Treatment
Dermelect

Buy It! Dermelect Rejuvenail Fortifying Nail & Cuticle Treatment, $13.50 with code MOMDAY (orig. $18); dermelect.com

TRANSFIX Restore & Repair Base Coat
Dermelect

Buy It! Dermelect Transfix Restore & Repair Base Coat, $13.50 with code MOMDAY (orig. $18); dermelect.com

