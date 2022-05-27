Shoppers Swear by These Dermelect Products for More Youthful-Looking Skin — and Everything's on Sale Now
When it comes to skincare, we're always looking for effective products that deliver visible results, so we search high and low for those rare miracle workers that pack a punch. One brand that's forever on our radar is Dermelect, which uses science-backed formulas that consistently inspire positive reviews.
Luckily, we just got word that Dermelect is running its highly anticipated Friends and Family Sale right this minute, which means you can score 20 percent off absolutely everything for a limited time when you use code MDE20 at checkout. As with all sitewide sales, we highly advise you to act quickly since we have a strong feeling that the brand's best-sellers (namely its popular anti-aging skincare and treatments) won't be in stock for long.
If you're anything like us, the quest for beauty products that reveal more youthful-looking skin is top of mind all the time, so imagine our delight when we stumbled upon these top-rated, rejuvenating items that turn back the hands of time — and at a reasonable price to boot.
One of Dermelect's best-sellers is the small but mighty Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum. This overnight product gently exfoliates and brightens the skin with a powerful combination of ingredients including vitamin C, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, and now it's marked down to just $33.60 (a sweet break from its original price tag of $42.)
Buy It! Dermelect Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum, $33.60 with code MDE20 (orig. $42); dermelect.com
"This product completely changed my face! I never had acne until I was 34, and for [the past] one and a half years, nothing seemed to get rid of it," one reviewer shared. "The serum has a weird smell, but I don't even care because it cleared me of my acne! Don't sleep on this serum, ladies! Life changer for me!"
Another satisfied shopper added, "This product performs as well as [another] serum I use that's $150, and for the price difference, this has earned a permanent spot in my routine."
We also suggest snapping up the Revitalite Professional Eyelid and Dark Circle Corrector, a 5-in-1 treatment that targets dark circles, puffiness, and droopy eyelids. It combines multi-peptides and firming ingredients like eyeseryl, haloxyl, and sesaflash to deliver a more youthful appearance that's visibly smoother and brighter with consistent use.
"[This is] such a great product…it reduces my puffy under-eye shadows to the point that they don't exist," one reviewer explained. Another satisfied shopper shared, "After two weeks I can tell the dark shade under my eyes is lighter! I am very happy."
And so are we, since this sale is stretching our skincare budget even further. Shop more Dermelect best-sellers below, and check out the site to take advantage of these deals while you can.
Buy It! Dermelect Confidence Crease Concentrate, $63.20 with code MDE20 (orig. $79); dermelect.com
Buy It! Dermelect Revitalite Professional Eyelid and Dark Circle Corrector, $47.20 with code MDE20 (orig. $59); dermelect.com
Buy It! Dermelect Empower Anti-Wrinkle Treatment, $60 with code MDE20 (orig. $75); dermelect.com
Buy It! Dermelect Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment, $17.60 with code MDE20 (orig. $22); dermelect.com
Buy It! Dermelect Lipo-Conquer Body Toning Cream, $36 with code MDE20 (orig. $45); dermelect.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale