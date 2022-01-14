Dermatologists on Tiktok Can't Stop Recommending This Under-$15 Foaming Facial Cleanser

While the cleanser is suitable for various skin types, Dr. Shah, also known as the @dermdoctor on TikTok, says, in a video that currently has over 3.8 million views and 131k likes, that it is one of the "best CeraVe products for oily skin." Dermatologist Dr. Donna Tran echoes Dr. Shah's recommendation in a video showcasing her picks for oily and acne-prone skin, and also notes in the caption how important it is to be consistent with your routine.