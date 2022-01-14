Dermatologists on Tiktok Can't Stop Recommending This Under-$15 Foaming Facial Cleanser
As someone who constantly searches TikTok for the best products and advice, my For You page is flooded with viral videos in the beauty and skincare spheres. What I love about the app is that creators of all kinds can share their honest reviews and tutorials, providing great insight into the best skincare products out there.
And while I've come across many knowledgeable creators in the #Skintok community, which now has 2.2 billion views on the app, my favorite videos come from dermatologists. When you scroll through the app as much as I do (admittedly, for hours each week) you start to notice patterns. For example, how frequently dermatologists recommend the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, which is only $15 on Amazon.
It's no surprise as to why experts love the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser so much, as it was literally developed with the help of dermatologists. The cleanser dispenses as a gel and quickly turns into a foaming cleanser when it interacts with water while you wash your face. Plus, it's fragrance-free, paraben-free, and doesn't irritate the skin –– all things derms recommend in skincare.
Buy It! CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $14.99; amazon.com
While the cleanser is suitable for various skin types, Dr. Shah, also known as the @dermdoctor on TikTok, says, in a video that currently has over 3.8 million views and 131k likes, that it is one of the "best CeraVe products for oily skin." Dermatologist Dr. Donna Tran echoes Dr. Shah's recommendation in a video showcasing her picks for oily and acne-prone skin, and also notes in the caption how important it is to be consistent with your routine.
Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai, took to TikTok to compare CeraVe cleansers, noting that the foaming cleanser is great for oily skin because of the niacinamide in the formula, which is an anti-inflammatory. "It's one of my favorites, especially in the summer when you're oiler," he shared in a video that now has over 155.6k views.
Dr. Chris Tomassian, who has over 1.5 million TikTok followers, uses the cleanser in his morning skin care routine, while derm physician assistant, Nicole Finn, who has over 218k followers, uses it in her nighttime skincare routine. Dermatology nurse practitioner, @skincareryan created a video showing how the cleanser passes the makeup removal test. He first applies makeup to his face and then shows how the foaming cleanser effectively removes all the product by applying a dry wipe after cleansing.
But dermatologists aren't the only ones recommending the cleanser. If you take a quick look at its reviews on Amazon, you'll see it has over 32,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper noting how it made their face "feel very clean without being overly stripped." To test it for yourself, you can shop the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser right now on Amazon for $15.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.