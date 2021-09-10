This Oprah-Approved Brand's Serum Makes Redness 'Virtually Disappear' Within Hours

Of all the skin concerns that you can meet, redness is one of the most tenacious. Zits shrink before a wide range of ingredients, and dull skin livens up with vitamin C — but unless you're blushing from a fleeting encounter, other kinds of redness can be a day-to-day constant. You can make like Kristen Bell and turn to a color corrector, or you can go the Oprah-approved path with a fix from one of her favorite skincare brands.