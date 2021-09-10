This Oprah-Approved Brand's Serum Makes Redness 'Virtually Disappear' Within Hours
Of all the skin concerns that you can meet, redness is one of the most tenacious. Zits shrink before a wide range of ingredients, and dull skin livens up with vitamin C — but unless you're blushing from a fleeting encounter, other kinds of redness can be a day-to-day constant. You can make like Kristen Bell and turn to a color corrector, or you can go the Oprah-approved path with a fix from one of her favorite skincare brands.
The mogul has previously called Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant a "superstar," and shoppers say the brand's Ultracalming Serum Concentrate is no less impressive for toning down persistent redness. Per their accounts, the oat extract- and peptide-infused formula makes redness vanish in record time where other skincare products failed to register a difference.
"I have looked for years to find a moisturiser/serum to help with my redness, and at last I have found it," one such reviewer writes of the fast-absorbing potion. "I've been using this for two weeks, and my redness has virtually disappeared." Additional benefits come from evening primrose oil, which adds a skin-smoothing effect thanks to ample vitamin A, plus avocado oil, sunflower seed extract, and ginger root extract.
Buy It! Dermalogica Ultracalming Serum Concentrate, $62; dermalogica.com
Others see even faster results for their "super sensitive skin," redness fading "instantly" as irritation eases (people who've gotten on the wrong side of retinol worship at the serum's altar). The inflammation-quieting aspect makes lifelong devotees: "I've been using this for the best part of 10 years, and it really keeps my redness and sensitivity at bay," writes one person, and another says they've gone through at least five bottles of the stuff.
It also has the esthetician stamp of approval; one person with "wicked adult acne" says their favorite skincare pro introduced them to the find, and it's been bliss ever since. "This serum, along with the other Ultra-Calming products, has been a key component in helping my face not only heal, but not HURT anymore. Coming from a face that used to constantly ache due to cystic acne, this product is a god-send," they write.
Even people with rosacea say the serum provides "significant results" for the condition, dubbing it a "soothing and moisturizing soft blanket" that keeps their face and perpetually red nose calm all day. Others write that it leaves their skin feeling smooth, even, hydrated, and in its best shape ever.
"My skin is looking freaking fantastic, and I'm gonna be 49 this year," writes a commenter. "I should say I typically do not like serums because they're either oily, sticky, feel heavy or leave a filmy residue. I absolutely love this serum, and a little goes a long way."
A last user says, "I have very sensitive skin, and the Ultra Calming line is the BEST product I've ever found! I'm 62 years old, and never got compliments on my skin until now." What can we say? Oprah doesn't miss.
- This Oprah-Approved Brand's Serum Makes Redness 'Virtually Disappear' Within Hours
- Gemma Chan's Beauty Routine Costs $998 — but a $19 Serum Makes All the Difference
- Amazon's Cyber Week Deals Are Here with Huge Discounts on Hot Gifts — Including AirPods and Roomba Vacuums
- No Joke, You Can Get the Celeb-Loved Orolay Jacket (aka the 'Amazon Coat') for Free This Cyber Monday