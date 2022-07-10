Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviewers Swear by Crest 3D Whitestrips — and They're 45% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Summer parties and weddings mean snapping lots of pictures with friends — and wanting to love your smile in each one when you get tagged on Instagram. If you're feeling less than confident about your teeth, Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips are a customer-loved solution, and it's 45 percent off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.
More than 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given the teeth whitening strips a five-star rating, meant to mimic a professional-level treatment from the comfort of your home. Each box, now on sale for $30, includes 20 treatments (40 strips altogether), so you can achieve brighter teeth with one just box.
Recommended for use once a day over 20 days, it's a quick and easy option to get a smile you're happier with. Application is simple: Just peel each strip from its backing, firmly apply and wrap them around your teeth, then leave them on for 30 minutes while the whitening agents work. They're made to stay in place once applied, so you can drink water or talk while you wait.
Buy It! Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips, $30 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
The strips are designed to be teeth- and enamel-safe, as long as you use them as directed. Complete your routine with Crest's other whitening products, like toothpaste (which is also on sale with a coupon) and mouthwash, and after you complete the full routine the results should be extra noticeable.
The reviews speak for themselves. "I use Crest Whitestrips once per year. These are by far my favorite out of even the more expensive ones," one customer wrote.
"While I always took care of my teeth, I began to get a little self-conscious about noticeable discoloration. Bought a box of these almost on a lark and gave it a try," another self-proclaimed ″heavy coffee drinker″ said. "[The] results have been incredible."
Others vouch that using multiple steps of Crest's whitening system is a game changer. One reviewer noted, "The combination of Crest's 3D Whitening toothpaste and the strips make a world of difference."
It's the perfect time to try the Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips since they're still an amazing 45 percent off on Amazon before Prime Day.
