If you've always been curious about clean beauty — but wouldn't mind a few pointers before jumping on the bandwagon — we're here to help. For starters, the term has been catching on like crazy now that brands are emerging (what seems like) every day with intriguing new offerings in this space; not to mention the growing number of celebrities and industry pros leading by example with a switch to conscious products, too.

Our best advice is to bookmark Credo Beauty. If the site sounds familiar, it's because Credo has made it its mission to only stock safe, non-toxic, cruelty-free products that you can breathe easy about. Right now, the retailer is currently running its highly anticipated Friends and Family Sale through October 23, which means there's never been a better time to stock up on all the brands you've been curious about. The sitewide 20 percent off discount will apply automatically at checkout, so no need to worry about a code of any kind.

Not sure where to start? The best-sellers page is the perfect jumping-off point, and you'll see a a ton of familiar brands you've likely heard about from several famous faces. Mandy Moore recently shared her favorite clean beauty staples on social media, including this eyeshadow palette from Roen Beauty that features flattering shades with a hint of shimmer. Now that theis luxe quad is on sale for under $40, we highly recommend you snap one up for yourself before the holiday rush.

In an interview with W Magazine last year, Cindy Crawford called out the Jones Road Tinted Balm — a standout from Bobbi Brown's buzzy new clean beauty brand that prides itself on 'no makeup-makeup' multi-taskers.

"I'm also obsessed with [the] Jones Road Miracle Balm in Tawny. I use my fingers to apply to my cheeks and eyelids and lips — talk about one-stop shopping," Crawford said. This generous tub of skin-enhancing magic comes in eight versatile shades and is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups or whenever you need to add a bit of brightness to your face.

Another solid option for adding radiance to your regimen? The Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick, a luxe essential (usually $48, now just $38 during the sale) that Hailey Bieber uses. The model recently filmed a #GRWM TikTok that featured the glowy multitasker — a clear favorite of hers given that she applied the product all over her complexion and atop her eyelids using both her fingers and a brush for an effortless lit-from-within glow.

Shop more clean beauty favorites below and take advantage of Credo Beauty's sitewide sale while you can.

