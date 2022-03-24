Shoppers Call This $12 Detangling Brush the 'Best Purchase' They've Made in a Very Long Time
The long-haired population knows that our tresses can sometimes go from ravishing to rat's nest in a flash. A strong wind or a night spent literally tossing and turning can leave hair completely knotted and unmanageable for many, no matter what your hair type and texture may be. And trying to work a brush through hair in this state is painful and frustrating. But more than 39,000 shoppers have found a solution in the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush.
What sets this brush apart from the many others that promise a painless experience and end up leaving you with a throbbing scalp is its shape. Crave Naturals says that this brush fits comfortably in your palm to help it easily glide through hair, plus it has firm, cone-shaped bristles that are flexible and work with the hair in a sideways motion (as opposed to straight down) to gently loosen tangles instead of ripping them out of your head.
Buy It! Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Typically, the brush is already $12 in some colors (pink, coral, and purple), but right now, it's on sale in blue and turquoise, making all five colors the same price this week.
One shopper with two daughters said they're "obsessed" with this brush and that it "does a much better job" than any other brush they've tried. They wrote that one of their kids has thick strands and the other has fine hair and they "appreciate having less of a battle and [no] tears!" They added that they tried the brush on their own scalp after reading reviews that mention how good it feels, and "oh my goodness, it feels like the best scalp massage ever."
Buy It! Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $11.99; amazon.com
Another reviewer with textured hair said this brush "has been the best thing for my natural hair." They added that "what used to take hours, has now been chopped down to about 26 minutes." And a third called the brush an "incredible product for horrible tangles," and added, "I feel like this is the best purchase I have made in a very long time."
Save your scalp from the pain of detangling your hair and order the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush from Amazon today.