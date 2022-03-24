Shoppers Call This $12 Detangling Brush the 'Best Purchase' They've Made in a Very Long Time

One shopper with two daughters said they're "obsessed" with this brush and that it "does a much better job" than any other brush they've tried. They wrote that one of their kids has thick strands and the other has fine hair and they "appreciate having less of a battle and [no] tears!" They added that they tried the brush on their own scalp after reading reviews that mention how good it feels, and "oh my goodness, it feels like the best scalp massage ever."