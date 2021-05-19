This Drugstore Foundation Is Going Viral on TikTok — and Now You Can Get It on Sale
TikTok is a goldmine for sourcing products that are diamonds in the drugstore. Just look to the runaway success of CoverGirl’s Olay Simply Ageless Foundation — demos of the foundation and skincare hybrid have earned hundreds of thousands of views, and the brand’s star power is about to get another boost.
At 12 p.m. ET on May 19, PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal will be joined by Riverdale actress and CoverGirl ambassador Lili Reinhart, who will spill her secret to creating a fresh, glowing look using CoverGirl’s newest line, Clean Fresh. The brand’s foray into clean beauty is one of the first to prove that it can be affordably priced and perform exceptionally well.
Reinhart has previously spoken at length about her struggles with acne, so her love for CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation stands to reason; the formula combines soothing ingredients like aloe and allantoin with dewy coverage that veils redness while helping pimples heal. The line as a whole is created without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, so you can be confident that you’re making the best choice for yourself and the environment.
Rounding out Reinhart’s routine is the brand’s Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer and Clean Fresh Pressed Powder for a naturally radiant base, while CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Cream Blush and Clean Fresh Lip Tint add color without compromise. As a finishing touch, the brand’s Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara lends serious length, volume, and definition — and everything outside of the blush is buy one, get one 50 percent off right now for the PEOPLE Shopping Event.
The beauty events don't stop there: At 3 p.m. ET, TikTok beauty influencer Deborah Ruiz will join Lavinthal in a conversation about her all-time favorite CoverGirl products, including tutorials on how to get the most out of the iconic best-sellers. Hits like the aforementioned Olay foundation get the spotlight, along with the Simply Ageless 3-In-1 Liquid Foundation, which incorporates hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to brighten and reduce wrinkles as it creates a smooth finish (one Ulta shopper in their 70s even says it makes them look and feel like a “much younger woman.”)
Ruiz will also be demonstrating how to use the brand’s TruBlend Undercover Concealer, a foolproof formula that makes dark circles and blemishes vanish so quickly, it compelled an Ulta customer to leave a 500-word review. Try pairing it with CoverGirl’s Simply Ageless Blurring Serum and Cheekers Blush for a makeup routine simple yet impactful enough that it won’t matter if your skills are a little rusty from the pandemic.
Transitioning to the eye area, the brand’s LashBlast Volume Mascara, Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, and TruNaked Roses Eyeshadow Palette make gorgeous eye looks a cinch. This tried-and-true mascara is so iconic, it gives Beyoncé a run for her money — and if you match this trio with the Outlast UltiMatte One Step Liquid Lip Color, achieving a jaw-dropping look is even easier.
All of the above are buy one, get one 50 percent off through May 29; the discount is automatically applied at checkout when you add the products to your Ulta cart. So whether you want to grab one of Ruiz and Lavinthal’s favorites or just re-up on the drugstore mascara, now’s the time to shop. With CoverGirl’s always affordable prices, beauty doesn’t get more fun.
