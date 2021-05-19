Shoppers Love This $10 Mascara So Much, It’s All They’ve Used for the Past 10 Years

With thousands of mascara options on the market promising falsie-level results, it can be tough to commit to just one tube — but Ulta shoppers have had no issues staying faithful to Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume mascara. The top-rated drugstore mascara is already affordable at just $10, but it’s currently even more affordable at Ulta. When you buy one tube, you’ll automatically get your second tube for 50 percent off. It’s just one of the many deals available during the PEOPLE Shopping Event going on now.