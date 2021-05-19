Shoppers Love This $10 Mascara So Much, It’s All They’ve Used for the Past 10 Years
With thousands of mascara options on the market promising falsie-level results, it can be tough to commit to just one tube — but Ulta shoppers have had no issues staying faithful to Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume mascara. The top-rated drugstore mascara is already affordable at just $10, but it’s currently even more affordable at Ulta. When you buy one tube, you’ll automatically get your second tube for 50 percent off. It’s just one of the many deals available during the PEOPLE Shopping Event going on now.
Volumizing mascara is a great way to fill out sparse lashes, but the thickening formulas are often prone to clumping. The LashBlast mascara uses a plastic fat brush to comb through and lengthen each lash while simultaneously avoiding that dreaded “spider lash” effect. The patented volumizing formula is made to deliver 10 times the lifting and thickening results with just one swipe — though shoppers admit to layering on the mascara for an even more dramatic effect.
Buy It! Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume Mascara in Black, $9.99; ulta.com
“I've been wearing this since I was in high school,” says one Ulta customer who’s used the mascara for over 10 years. “I've repurchased so many times and I've tried other mascaras but this one works the best for me. I always get compliments and asked if my lashes are fake.”
Hyperpigmented mascara can sometimes transfer throughout the day, but this formula is smudge-proof and flake-proof. It’s also hypoallergenic, so it’s safe for those with sensitive eyes or anyone who wears contacts.
“This mascara is my go-to drugstore mascara,” writes another. “My friend recommended this mascara to me in middle school and I have been using it ever since. I honestly sometimes prefer it over high-end mascaras because it does not wear off or give me racoon eyes by the end of the day.”
Ulta customers aren’t the only fans of the mascara, either. Shay Mitchell once called the cruelty-free formula one of her favorite beauty products.
If you’re ready for fuller, thicker lashes, grab Covergirl’s affordable LashBlast Volume Mascara in Black, Very Black, or Black Brown at Ulta. And don’t forget to add a second tube to your cart until May 29 to receive it 50 percent less.
Buy It! Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume Mascara in Very Black, $9.99; ulta.com
Buy It! Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume Mascara in Black Brown $9.99; ulta.com
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Watch here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- Shoppers Love This $10 Mascara So Much, It’s All They’ve Used for the Past 10 Years
- Sally Hansen Manicure Must-Haves Are on Sale at Ulta Right Now — Starting at $4!
- Swap Your Butt-Lifting Leggings for These $15 Shorts That Are All the Rage Among Amazon Shoppers
- All of These Customer-Loved Summer Clothes Are Under $40 on Amazon