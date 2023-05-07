Courteney Cox Uses This $18 Exfoliator That Shoppers Say Makes Their Skin Feel Like a 'New Baby's Bottom'

Beauty cabinets tend to change over the years, filling up with trendy new products as you discover what works best for your skin. But for Courteney Cox, there's one tried-and-true brand she's stuck with: Dermalogica.

The ambassador revealed in a recent interview with PEOPLE that she first learned about Dermalogica while on the set of Friends, as a bottle of the brand's cleanser sat on the shelf of Monica and Rachel's bathroom.

"I was like, 'oh, I want to try that,'" Cox told PEOPLE. Years later, Cox still relies on Dermalogica for glowing skin, including the Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator, which she uses twice a day. "It really cleans your skin, and it also exfoliates, but doesn't dry you out at all," she said. "I think that's one of the most important things."

Dermalogica

Buy It! Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator, $18; dermalogica.com

Featuring a blend of rice bran, white tea, and licorice, the gentle exfoliator helps remove dulling surface debris and balance uneven skin tone for a more radiant complexion. It also soothes irritation and redness thanks to calming ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and allantoin.

The exfoliator comes in a powder form that's activated by simply adding water. ​​To use, dispense about a half-teaspoon of the powder into damp hands to create a creamy paste. Apply to your skin in a circular motion, avoiding the eyes. Massage gently for around one minute, and then rinse thoroughly.

The exfoliator only costs $18 at Dermalogica, and shoppers say it lasts a long time. The Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator has racked up more than 6,000 five-star ratings from customers who love its convenient powder-to-liquid formula that's packed with gentle ingredients that deliver results.

One five-star reviewer called it a "travel must-have," explaining: "Just add a couple of drops of water and you have a lightly exfoliating foam!"

Another person wrote, "This is definitely one of my holy grail products. I love how gentle it is for daily use, and I've really noticed a difference in my skin texture and appearance." And a third customer added, "It's smoothed my face like a brand new baby's bottom."

In addition to the Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator, Cox also relies on other Dermalogica products for glowing skin, including the Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum, the Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream, and the Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 Moisturizer.

From one friend to another, take Courtney Cox's skincare advice and shop her favorite picks below.

Dermalogica

Buy It! Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 Moisturizer, $23.50; dermalogica.com

Dermalogica

Buy It! Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum, $92; dermalogica.com

Dermalogica

Buy It! Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream, $125; dermalogica.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.