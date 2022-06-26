Shoppers Are Calling This Snail Mucin Serum with 11,000+ Five-Star Ratings Their 'Secret to Smooth Skin'
If your skin is looking a bit dull and you're ready to introduce something new into your routine, a serum can do wonders. Especially a snail mucin serum that Amazon shoppers are calling a "holy grail" product that has completely "transformed" their skin.
And it's marked down to less than $20 right now, too.
The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Serum is made with mucin, a bodily secretion of snails — its retrieval isn't harmful to snails, according to the brand — and is said to help treat cystic acne and redness, boost elasticity, and replenish dry skin over time. The product has a hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested lightweight formula and also features hyaluronic acid and arginine, an antioxidant-rich amino acid.
So it's no wonder that the snail mucin serum has made its way to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which feature the retailer's top-selling products in real time.
Buy It! Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Serum, $19.70 (orig. $25); amazon.com
According to thousands of reviewers who have given the serum more than 11,000 five-star ratings, this blend of skin-smoothing ingredients leads to real results that have improved their overall complexion. And even Emily Ratajkowski counts herself as a fan of the product, too.
"Snail mucin is the skincare ingredient you didn't know you needed," one Amazon shopper wrote. "I'm 55 and get mistaken for 10-20 years younger. It's fantastic!"
Another five-star reviewer shared that it "works wonders" for cystic acne and scars, and an additional shopper, who has been buying the serum for five years, said they always make sure they repurchase it before they run out of their current bottle "because that's just how much I love this product." They continued, "The consistency is lightweight and not sticky, it absorbs to [my] skin quickly and leaves my skin very moisturized and bouncy…This product has been my secret to smooth skin!"
Right now, you can get the Cosrx snail mucin serum for just $20. If you're looking to streamline your skincare routine, add this "must-have" serum to your cart now.
