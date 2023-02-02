The 'Very Quiet' Lightweight Hair Dryer That Shoppers Say Gives Them a 'Salon Finish' Is Just $20 at Amazon

“My hair looks so shiny even with no product”

By
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer

Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice.

Published on February 2, 2023 05:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Achieving a salon-level blowout at home can seem like a daunting task, but you don't need to strain your arms or spend a ton to create those soft, voluminous styles. It just takes the right tool that works quickly — and it's 43 percent off right now.

We're talking about the Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer. The smoothing ceramic hair dryer has over 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and shoppers say it "dries so fast" and leaves their hair with a "salon finish" shine. Plus, you can snag one on sale for $20 right now.

Featuring ceramic technology to calm down frizz and conditioning ions to smooth strands, the hair dryer helps deliver natural shine. The dryer claims to use infrared heat to uniformly dry the hair, resulting in a faster and less damaging blowout. It also comes with a removable smoothing nozzle that concentrates the airflow for a sleek finish. You can adjust the heat and air power with three heat and two-speed settings, too.

And while it packs a big punch in performance, it's still lightweight at just 1.5 pounds, and is "very quiet," according to shoppers. As one five-star reviewer shared: "No more shoulder and neck pain from holding up a bulky blow dryer, and my hair looks so shiny even with no product."

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer
Amazon

A blowout complements any outfit and works for all occasions — even when you're on the road. The travel-sized Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer is a more portable option compared to the full-sized model, and it's currently on sale for $33. It features "smart-voltage" technology to automatically adjust to foreign voltage, so you can feel confident plugging it in whenever you go, and has a foldable handle to save precious luggage space — perfect for over-packers. At just 1.2 pounds, the device is also handy for skirting any possible overweight luggage fees.

Like its predecessor, the dryer uses ceramic technology to fight frizz and uses infrared heat to dry hair faster, and has a cool shot button to set your hairstyle and smooth down frizz after you're done drying your hair with heat. One reviewer called the small dryer "powerful, lightweight, good for traveling, [and] compact."

1875-Watt Worldwide Travel Dryer
Conair

Buy It! Conair Travel Hair Dryer with Smart Voltage Technology, $33.85 (orig. 36.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a lightweight hair dryer that helps to deliver smooth, silky blowouts, grab yourself the Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer while it's on sale.

