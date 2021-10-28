Attention, Disney Fans! Nightmare Before Christmas and Colourpop Just Teamed Up on a New Makeup Line
ColourPop Cosmetics and Disney want you to celebrate the Halloween season in style. The brand known for its colorful budget-friendly makeup decided to take inspiration from a classic Tim Burton film for the debut of its most requested collaboration ever. You can now journey to both Christmas and Halloween Town with the online release of ColourPop's Nightmare Before Christmas collection.
Shoppable online now and arriving in Ulta stores on October 31, the collection pays tribute to some of the film's most beloved characters, with reimagined ColourPop packaging and specially chosen colors. Fans of Burton's movie can choose from an eyeshadow palette adorned in black-light-activated illustrations of the characters and lipsticks with embossed illustrations.
ColourPop Cosmetics Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Products
The star of this launch — a 12 color eyeshadow palette — has options versatile enough to wear year-round. There are smokey neutrals, pops of vibrant neon, and a few shimmer-filled shades sure to add sparkle to your makeup routine. Perfect your Halloween-inspired look with the palette's accompanying mirror.
Characters including Jack Skellington and Sally appear in the form of ornaments, accompanying the specially designed Lux Lipsticks. Zero appears on a black blending sponge, while Lock, Shock, and Barrel adorn the caps of ColourPop's water-based Jelly Much shadows. Sally and Jack made a second appearance as the star of BFF Liquid Liners, with a black color named Scream Queen and a white called Pumpkin King.
Those that prefer their glam with a touch more glitter will want to check out face crystals inspired by the film, as well as a new Glitterally Obsessed. The popular ColourPop product is a multi-dimensional glitter gel approved for use on the hair and body.
The ColourPop Nightmare Before Christmas collection is available now, and you'll want to grab this one before it's gone. Get a peek at some of the featured products below and then head to ColourPop to start your shopping.
Buy It! ColourPop Cosmetics Nightmare Before Christmas Palette, $22; colourpop.com
Buy It! ColourPop Cosmetics Nightmare Before Christmas Lux Lipstick, $10 each; colourpop.com
