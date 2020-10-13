Colgate's New Smart Toothbrush Is $59 on Amazon — but Only for the Next 24 Hours

Prime Day shoppers, listen up: You can snag one of Colgate’s most advanced toothbrushes for under $60 right now.
The brand launched its Hum electric toothbrush last month, and it’s on sale for the first time ever during Amazon Prime Day. The sleek and colorful toothbrush is designed to help you brush better thanks to its Bluetooth smart sensors. All you have to do is connect the brush to the Hum app on your phone, and it’ll track the frequency, duration, and coverage of your brushing style. Based on your brushing habits, the app will show you target spots you are missing or can focus on longer on a 3D mouth rendering. Plus, you earn points every time you brush, which are redeemable for items like brush replacement heads in the app’s shop.
The toothbrush has three brushing modes and can last up to 10 days on a full charge. While it usually retails for $85, you can get the Hum toothbrush in light blue or mint green for just $59 today. Most smart toothbrushes cost upwards of $150, so this is definitely a Prime Day steal.
Buy It! Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, $59 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
You can also get Hum’s toothbrush head replacements for 12 percent off.
Buy It! Hum by Colgate Toothbrush Heads, 2 Count, $9.63; amazon.com
Shoppers who have tried the brush say it’s the “best” they’ve owned, and some even claim that it’s as powerful as getting a “professional cleaning.”
“I’ll admit I haven’t been to the dentist in months because of [COVID-19] so I decided to try this and I love it! Feels like I just came from the dentist every time,” one customer wrote. “[It’s] way sleeker and quieter than my husband’s Oral B.”This deal only lasts until tomorrow at 3 a.m. ET, so we’d hop on it ASAP.