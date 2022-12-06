Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

Published on December 6, 2022 11:00 PM

If you've been looking to replace all your beauty products with items that are clean, free of harmful chemicals, and vegan — but you're not quite sure where to start — you're in luck: Amazon has a section devoted to clean beauty, making it easy to shop from just one place.

Right now, this section is teeming with clean beauty products in just about every category, including fragrances, haircare, makeup, personal care, and skincare, giving you plenty of items to sort through. You'll find tons of fan-favorite brands, including Burt's Bees, Mighty Patch, Youth to the People, and Olaplex. Prices are as little as $8 and no more than $50 — so you won't have to spend a ton of money to revamp your collection — plus you'll find discounts up to 50 percent off, so you'll save money in the process.

Keep scrolling to check out all our picks from Amazon's clean beauty department.

Clean Beauty Under $50

If you're looking to add items to your skincare regime, start by snapping up the Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser. The cleaner is wonderfully hydrating and soothing, ideal for those cold winter months while your skin is dry. It's free of sulfates and packed with non-fragrant plant oils that help to remove dirt. Just apply it to wet skin, massage, and rinse. Shoppers also shouldn't overlook the Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial — and you can save $7.50 by subscribing and saving. The solution is designed to improve dull skin by morning.

The clean beauty department is also filled with many items that are guaranteed to make perfect stocking stuffers or small holiday gifts. Grab these Burt's Bees towelettes that are sure to come in handy, especially for someone who often travels, then look to this Youth to the People exfoliant that one reviewer said "made my bumpy, textured, dry skin very soft and smooth." Plus, this OPI nail polish is vegan, comes in tons of colors, and is just $12.

Keep reading to check out everything else worth purchasing from Amazon's clean beauty section.

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! SheaMoisture Silicone Free Shampoo, $13.99 (orig. $25.15); amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, $8.99 with Subscribe and Save (orig. $17.97); amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $23.08 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set, $7.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Mighty Patch Original, $12.99; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, $12.49 ; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, $20; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial, $42.50 with Subscribe and Save (orig. $50); amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Tea Tree Scalp Treatment, $32; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Youth to the People Kombucha Exfoliant, $38; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, $30; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream, $14.98 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

