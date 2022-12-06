Lifestyle Beauty Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8 Shoppers can save up to 50 percent off on OPI, Youth to the People, Olaplex, and more By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've been looking to replace all your beauty products with items that are clean, free of harmful chemicals, and vegan — but you're not quite sure where to start — you're in luck: Amazon has a section devoted to clean beauty, making it easy to shop from just one place. Right now, this section is teeming with clean beauty products in just about every category, including fragrances, haircare, makeup, personal care, and skincare, giving you plenty of items to sort through. You'll find tons of fan-favorite brands, including Burt's Bees, Mighty Patch, Youth to the People, and Olaplex. Prices are as little as $8 and no more than $50 — so you won't have to spend a ton of money to revamp your collection — plus you'll find discounts up to 50 percent off, so you'll save money in the process. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Keep scrolling to check out all our picks from Amazon's clean beauty department. Clean Beauty Under $50 SheaMoisture Silicone Free Shampoo, $13.99 (orig. $25.15) Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, $8.99 with Subscribe and Save (orig. $17.97) Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $23.08 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set, $7.99 (orig. $11.99) Mighty Patch Original, $12.99 OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, $12.49 Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, $20 Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial, $42.50 with Subscribe and Save (orig. $50) Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Tea Tree Scalp Treatment, $32 Youth to the People Kombucha Exfoliant, $38 Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, $30 Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream, $14.98 (orig. $19.99) If you're looking to add items to your skincare regime, start by snapping up the Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser. The cleaner is wonderfully hydrating and soothing, ideal for those cold winter months while your skin is dry. It's free of sulfates and packed with non-fragrant plant oils that help to remove dirt. Just apply it to wet skin, massage, and rinse. Shoppers also shouldn't overlook the Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial — and you can save $7.50 by subscribing and saving. The solution is designed to improve dull skin by morning. The clean beauty department is also filled with many items that are guaranteed to make perfect stocking stuffers or small holiday gifts. Grab these Burt's Bees towelettes that are sure to come in handy, especially for someone who often travels, then look to this Youth to the People exfoliant that one reviewer said "made my bumpy, textured, dry skin very soft and smooth." Plus, this OPI nail polish is vegan, comes in tons of colors, and is just $12. Keep reading to check out everything else worth purchasing from Amazon's clean beauty section. Amazon Buy It! SheaMoisture Silicone Free Shampoo, $13.99 (orig. $25.15); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes, $8.99 with Subscribe and Save (orig. $17.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $23.08 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set, $7.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mighty Patch Original, $12.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, $12.49 ; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, $20; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial, $42.50 with Subscribe and Save (orig. $50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Tea Tree Scalp Treatment, $32; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Youth to the People Kombucha Exfoliant, $38; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, $30; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream, $14.98 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less