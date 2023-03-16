Christina Hall Revealed Her Favorite Makeup, Skincare, and Hair Care Products from Amazon — and They Start at $5

If you've ever wondered what lipstick or mascara Christina Hall is wearing while filming one of her hit HGTV shows, we've got the answer.

The Christina in the Country and Flip or Flop star shared all of her Amazon beauty essentials in a recent livestream, including her "favorite" skincare, makeup, and hair care products. She pulled all of the Amazon finds directly from her bathroom, and just like her top Amazon home decor pieces, there are plenty of affordable items.

Christina Hall's Favorite Beauty Products

Many of her favorites included solutions for under-eye circles, puffiness, and lines. She began prioritizing care for this area after dissolving her fillers, and now she loves using various serums and moisturizers, including Tula's Glow and Get It treatment eye balm with 4,000 five-star ratings.

"My makeup artist told me about this one," Hall said in the livestream. "It makes makeup apply flawlessly and lay better. If you have fine lines and wrinkles, it smooths that out." She also reaches for it when she travels to keep her skin looking and feeling hydrated.

Buy It! Tula Glow and Get It Dark Circle Treatment Eye Balm, $30; amazon.com

Hall revealed that she also uses the popular Esarora facial ice roller with 15,000 five-star ratings around her eyes. She keeps the roller in her freezer to ensure that it's cold and ready to use whenever she needs it. "It's very soothing," she said. "I have puffy under-eyes, and this really helps."

Amazon reviewers love it for giving themselves a facial massage, claiming it feels relaxing, it helps to tighten skin, and it gives them a great glow with consistent use. Several shared that they found it helpful for relieving headaches and hot flashes too.

Buy It! Esarora Facial Ice Roller, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Another versatile find in Hall's skincare arsenal includes Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream. The highly rated moisturizer is a little more expensive than some of the other items featured, but Hall said that it works well for her naturally dry skin.

"I heard about this from my makeup artist in Tennessee, who has flawless skin," she said. "I [use] it every single night after my skincare routine. It's that last layer that keeps your skin hydrated, but not oily." If she wakes up looking or feeling dry, she'll put it on in the morning too.

Buy It! Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $70; amazon.com

Supergoop!'s Glowscreen primer sunscreen also received a rave review from Hall. The product is a unique hybrid between makeup and skincare, offering sun protection while giving your skin a little bit of coverage and illumination. It's now her go-to for days when she doesn't want to wear a lot (or any) makeup. She puts this on with some lip gloss and mascara, and she's "out the door."

Buy It! Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Glowy Primer Sunscreen, $38; amazon.com

These Amazon finds are just the start — Hall revealed several more skincare, makeup, and hair items that she loves and buys from Amazon through her latest livestream. Start your shopping there, or discover more of her repeat buys below, which start at just $5.

More Skincare Favorites

More Makeup Favorites

More Hair Favorites

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Butter Lip Gloss, $4.97; amazon.com

