Shoppers Love Chrissy Teigen’s Secret Weapon for ‘Amplified’ Lips

Chrissy Teigen's beauty recommendations are a double-edged sword. Yes, she points us in the direction of the latest and greatest products, like Bliss's bag-eliminating eye masks, and the potion behind her glowing skin, Le Prunier's Plum Oil. The downside? The recommendations sell out so fast that it's almost impossible to get your hands on them for weeks, or they show up with absurd markups on eBay (we spotted the $72 Plum Oil going for $175). But last Wednesday, Teigen let slip the secret to her selfie-ready "my lips but better" look, and you can still grab it — free of price gouging.
Her trick is Nars's Afterglow Lip Balm in the mauve nude Fast Lane color, a tinted balm that imparts a neutral pink that's subtle, but juicy enough to ensure plump, hydrated lips. Teigen explained on her Instagram story: "I found a lip color that matches my lips perfectly, and it just makes it look better. It's like an amplified color of my own lip. It's called Fast Lane, and it's Nars. So if you have lips like me, this is bomb. It's like sheer and shiny. I love it."
Nars is behind perennial makeup bag favorites like its Orgasm blush, Laguna bronzer, and Radiant Creamy Concealer, so it's no surprise that the brand has perfected a lip balm that nails the effortless, celebrity-cool aesthetic Teigen's known for (and her love extends back to at least 2019, when she voiced her support for one of the brand's risque ads). She demonstrated it on, and it's the rare case of a product's internet swatch exactly matching its IRL performance. The result is softly glossy, slightly pink, and coated in moisture.
The Afterglow Lip Balm earns its raves with a formula that combines hydrating squalane, coconut oil, and jojoba oil with pomegranate extract and the brand's Monoï Hydrating Complex. If you've never ducked into Sephora for a sniff of Nars' Monoï body oil, it's the most intoxicating spin on gardenias, traditionally made from Tahitian gardenias soaked in coconut oil.
If your lips aren't a match for Teigens, there are seven other shades to choose from. They range from a standard clear to a slick cherry, and because no Nars product would be complete without its own Orgasm iteration, the iconic golden pink shows up too.
Reviewers second Teigen: It adds a just-right amount of color, never feels sticky or tacky, and lends a "soft glow" in beautiful neutrals for everyday. The metallic packaging feels sturdy and luxurious, another notch up from your standard lip balm. And with masks still standing in the way of wearing actual lip colors out and about, a wash of color that's part conditioning treatment feels just right. Score 5,092, Teigen.