Shoppers Love Chrissy Teigen’s Secret Weapon for ‘Amplified’ Lips

Chrissy Teigen's beauty recommendations are a double-edged sword. Yes, she points us in the direction of the latest and greatest products, like Bliss's bag-eliminating eye masks, and the potion behind her glowing skin, Le Prunier's Plum Oil. The downside? The recommendations sell out so fast that it's almost impossible to get your hands on them for weeks, or they show up with absurd markups on eBay (we spotted the $72 Plum Oil going for $175). But last Wednesday, Teigen let slip the secret to her selfie-ready "my lips but better" look, and you can still grab it — free of price gouging.