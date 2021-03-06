Chrissy Teigen’s Secret to Fighting Puffy Eyes Was Sold Out for Weeks (but It's Finally Back)
This might be the cutest way to fight undereye bags
Chrissy Teigen always finds the best things on Amazon. She discovered the secret to the perfect cup of hot chocolate on Amazon. She found a water bottle on Amazon that encourages hydration. And she just introduced us to 'gram-friendly, bag-banishing undereye masks that, you guessed it, are on Amazon.
Teigen being Teigen, she snapped a relatable shot of herself lounging in a silk robe a few weeks back and posted it to Instagram. She was wearing star-printed eye masks that are as cute as they are effective, according to Amazon reviewers. And as expected of a Teigen-loved product, the Bliss eye masks swiftly sold out after she wore them — but after several weeks, they're finally back in stock and ready for the taking.
Even professionals assure that The Bliss Eye Got This Under Eye Masks are more than just Instagrammable. "[These are] ideal to reduce puffiness and redness," Kristine Studden, Teigen's makeup artist, wrote on Instagram. "They hug the skin tight and absorb quickly."
Buy It! Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks, $15; amazon.com
The eye masks are packed with de-puffing, hydrating ingredients like sodium hyaluronate and argireline to tackle undereye bags, dark circles, and fine lines for a more awake appearance. They don't contain parabens and phthalates, which means they're safe to use on sensitive skin.
The Teigen-approved eye masks average a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, which is pretty impressive for a beauty product. Top praise ranges from "effective and easy" to use to "my under eyes are revived" to "you look like Lady Gaga when wearing these." (Note to self: Wear these eye masks while dancing in the living room to energize more than just eyes.)
"Love this eye mask! Adheres very well, without much slipping, and it really does work," wrote an Amazon customer. "I usually use them after I don't get much sleep, and my eyes are much brighter and less puffy afterward. Highly recommended!"
For a fast-acting solution to tired-looking eyes, these Bliss eye masks are your calling card. Shop a five-pack for $15 on Amazon today.
