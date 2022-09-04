Shoppers Have Been Won Over by These $10 'Life-Changing' Reusable Makeup Pads That Save Money in the Long Run

They’re "never going back to cotton pads"

Published on September 4, 2022 03:00 AM

Chloven 30 Pack Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
If grabbing a cotton pad to wipe off every bit of makeup is part of your nightly routine, we need to let you in on a secret. You could be saving money, reducing waste, and having an easier time of it too — with one simple product switch.

Enter Chloven's 30-Pack Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, a game-changing purchase that will save you tons of money in the long run and reduce your environmental impact to boot — not to mention it's on sale for just $10 at Amazon.

The sizable multi-pack isn't just a one-type-fits-all. The set includes ten bamboo terry scrub pads, ten soft cotton pads, and ten bamboo charcoal pads. Each provides a unique texture and feel for different types of makeup removal and spot exfoliating. Like any cotton pad, you can lightly wet these to use them to remove makeup, or add some toner or cleanser to the surface for an added benefit.

Chloven 30 Pack Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
Amazon

Buy It! Chloven 30-Pack Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, $9.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

The pads are made from eco-friendly bamboo and cotton, and rather than tossing them in the garbage as you would a traditional one, you can continually wash them in your normal laundry and use them again and again. In fact, one pad can be used 1,000 times or more, according to the brand. So not only will you be preventing a ton of waste, but you also save money on all those bags of disposable pads you'll never need to buy again.

The set also comes with a small mesh bag, perfect for filling with dirty pads and then tossing in the wash when it's full. They're even dryer safe, and won't shrink up if you dry them normally.

Amazon shoppers are fully on board with this budget-friendly, planet-friendly swap, with 4,300 leaving five-star ratings. One reviewer praised the product as "life-changing" and another remarked they're "absolutely obsessed" with these pads.

Another reviewer highlighted the variety of styles, noting, "after using them, I realized the different textures were amazing. I use the black ones for makeup removal with micellar water. Then I use the other ones with my AHA/BHA toner for exfoliating."

A third converted reviewer attested they're "never going back to cotton pads."

Try the swap for yourself with this budget-friendly Chloven Reusable Cotton Rounds Set, while it's 44 percent off.

