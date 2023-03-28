Chloe Veitch Used This Affordable Hairspray to Keep Her Hair (and Makeup!) Locked in Place on 'Perfect Match'

First dates can already make you sweat plenty. But what if the date takes place in a warm climate, and on camera? That's enough to dissolve even the toughest waterproof mascara. So when Netflix's Perfect Match star Chloe Veitch found herself in that exact situation, she saved her beauty look by using one product in one of the most unconventional ways.

"The humidity made us look so sweaty and disgusting, to the point [where] I had to spray half a can of hairspray on my face just so my makeup didn't come off," Veitch tells PEOPLE.

The Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray is the super-hold essential she used to lock everything in place while filming her latest reality TV dating show (she was also on season 1 of Too Hot to Handle and season 2 of The Circle). It took place in Panama, which, because of the warm temperatures, threatened to take a toll on her appearance.

Not only does the spray she used have more than 19,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, but you can also snag a bottle for less than $7 when you buy it as a set.

Though using the spray on her face wasn't exactly pleasant (or what it's intended for), "It works, it works," says Veitch. And aside from setting her makeup, the spray came in handy for other beauty purposes, too. "I would even use it to put my eyelashes on."

Veitch also used Got2b's hairspray for its prescribed use: While straightening her hair on a regular day would take around 10 minutes, she explains that getting it sleek in humid conditions took much longer, especially since she was dealing with the aftermath of a hair coloring fiasco that happened right before filming. But the staying powers of Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray were a "godsend" that made sure her hard work didn't go to waste.

"It's like Gorilla Glue. It's so strong," she says.

And her description is pretty accurate: The product has been "wind-tunnel tested" by the brand to ensure it prevents hair from getting blown, moved, or smushed after application. And compared to other products from the brand, it provides one of the strongest, most firm holds.

It can be used on all hair types and is supposed to stay locked in until you wash it out. Plus, the bottle has a wide nozzle for an easy and even application, which Amazon reviewers say "dries fast."

One shopper said, "This stuff is the diamond of hairsprays with how strong the hold is and how hard it is." Another person added: "Ever since the '80s, I've loved the super hold hairspray. I like to make sure my hairspray keeps all of my hair secure in my topknot or my bangs in place. This stuff is awesome! It held my hair fabulously!" Many reviewers also said that it's a great product if you wear wigs, with one noting that it's "the best" they've tried.

Would you use hairspray as a setting spray if you were on a first date at the beach? Keep scrolling to shop the Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray, along with a few other glam products she keeps in her beauty stash.

