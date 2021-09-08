This On-Sale Curling Iron With Over 12,000 Five-Star Reviews Styles Hair in '10 Minutes'
Take it from curly-haired celebs like Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani: looking after ringlets takes work. There's no shortage of curly products to try, but when it comes to styling, achieving perfectly-formed curls can be a hassle. You might not have a Hollywood glam squad waiting in the wings to help with your hair, but luckily, a popular and "easy to use" rotating curling iron that Amazon shoppers swear by is on sale.
Finding the right products for your curls is a process of trial-and-error, but when it comes to heated styling tools, the Chi Spin N Curl rotating curling iron is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. If you've always wanted to try the iron for yourself, now is the time, as it's $16 less through Amazon's beauty outlet.
Buy It! Chi Spin N Curl, $64.20–$85.27 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Recommended for those with shoulder length hair that's between 6 and 16 inches, the ceramic iron comes with a rotating barrel that can curl each strand. Unlike a traditional curling iron which requires you to twist and style, the Spin N Curl comes with arrowed buttons that allow you to choose the direction of your waves: Just insert a section of hair into the barrel, press a button, and then wait for a beep that signals the rotation process is finished.
If it sounds super simple, that's because it is, at least according to those that have used the iron. As one first time user attested, "I got exactly the look I wanted, my hair actually held curls for over 12 hours, it looked full and voluminous without extensions. It was so easy to use and only took me 20 minutes to style a full head of hair, which typically takes me 45 to 60 minutes."
Three colors are on sale: rose gold, white, and ruby red. It only weighs 1 pound and comes with adjustable pre-set temperatures that are suited for different hair types. It also automatically shuts off after one hour — that's right, you won't have to worry about leaving your curling iron on anymore.
Even a dad, who acted as a temporary stylist to their daughter, raved about the simplicity. "I'm blown away. As a dad it's always hard for me to try new things with my daughter's hair because it's stubborn and I'm in construction so I don't have the lightest hand," they wrote. I'm beyond happy with this product. I did her hair in 8 minutes. It came out great. I would definitely recommend this for anyone."
Another reviewer praised the iron for helping them to create softer curls: "I love that the heated part is completely inside the barrel, so no worries about burning my fingers. It's very quick to heat up — under a minute… After the curls loosen up and your hair products settle in a bit, your hair will look even better and have that languid, sexy curl. Definitely worth the money."
There's no telling how long this sale will last, but with one shopper swearing that their life has changed since using it, we'd suggest heading over to Amazon right away.
