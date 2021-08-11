This Celebrity-Loved Makeup Brand Is Having a Huge Summer Sale

One must-have from the sale is the Pillow Talk Kisses Kit. The set includes the Collagen Lip Bath, a lip gloss that gives a sheer shine without that sticky feeling. The lipgloss comes in three shades, but you will want to snag the original Pillow Talk — it's a neutral pink that isn't too bright or too light. There is also the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, too. It glides on and leaves behind creamy, rich color without drying out the lips.