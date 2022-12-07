PSA: Charlotte Tilbury Makeup, Including the Celeb-Worn Pillow Talk Lipstick, Is Discounted at This Rare Sale

There's nothing like stocking up on your beloved beauty products at a discount. And right now, a popular makeup brand seen on the lips, cheeks, and eyes of everyone from Meghan Markle to Britney Spears to Twiggy is having a rare sale right now. Yes, we're talking about Charlotte Tilbury.

From now until December 10, when you spend $60 or more at Charlotte Tilbury, you can get 20 percent off your purchase. Use the code GLOW20 at checkout for slashed prices on all of your knight-in-shining-rose-gold-packaging makeup necessities.

Below, we highlighted (and contoured and lined) 10 can't-miss Charlotte Tilbury products that are all on sale right now.

Shop Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Products

Starting off on an extremely high note, of course, we have the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, which sells a tube of the shade every two minutes. Previously, Meghan Markle wore the best-selling lipstick when she and Prince Harry appeared on the cover of TIME, while Phoebe Dynevor wore the sought-after shade during her time filming season 1 of the Netflix series Bridgerton. Truly a versatile lip color! And now is clearly the perfect time to get your hands on the popular pink shade while it's going for $27

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Original, $27.20 with code GLOW20 (orig. $34); charlottetilbury.com

Another product that seems to constantly be flying off store shelves and selling out online is the brand's Hollywood Flawless Filter. There are a few ways to make the product work for you, as you can use it as a step during skin prep, just like Olivia Culpo did for her PEOPLE StyleWatch cover, wear it alone for an instant glowy pick-me-up, or mix it in with your favorite skin tint or foundation. Plus, it's internet famous, as the glowing product has over 123.4 million views on TikTok under the hashtag #flawlessfilter.

Right now, you can snag a bottle of it for $37, but you'll want to hurry, as shades are selling out fast — as usual.

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in 7 Deep, $36.80 with code GLOW20 (orig. $46); charlottetilbury.com

If you saw Britney Spears' wedding photos and thought, "Wow, she is glowing," then you'll be happy to know that Charlotte Tilbury products had a hand in that. Part of her bridal makeup look included the Beauty Light Wand in the shade Peachgasm. The Beauty Light Wand is a highlighter-blush combo that was used to create that peachy sheen and happy glow on Spears' cheeks.

Available in six shades, including pink and gold, the Beauty Light Wand is just $32 right now.

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm, $32 with code GLOW20 (orig. $40); charlottetilbury.com

Also on sale is the contour wand, which will give you carved cheekbones and a lifted look, an editor-loved concealer to blur out any imperfections, a mascara worn by Twiggy to get those dramatic, wispy eyelashes, and finally, a setting spray to lock everything in. Grab them all for under $35.

Keep scrolling for more Charlotte Tilbury makeup products — while they last.

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, $19.20 with code GLOW20 (orig. $24); charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 2 Cool, $36.80 with code GLOW20 (orig. $46); charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, $28.80 with code GLOW20 (orig. $36); charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium to Deep, $32 with code GLOW20 (orig. $40); charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream, $80 with code GLOW20 (orig. $100); charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara in Super Black, $23.20 with code GLOW20 (orig. $29); charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in 5 Medium, $26.40 with code GLOW20 (orig. $33); charlottetilbury.com

